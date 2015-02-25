Opening Pandora's Xbox app in Australia

As of today, the popular music streaming service Pandora will be available on Xbox One consoles across Australia.

The HTML-5 based application, which was released to Xbox users in the US late last year, is designed specifically for the platform and a number of new features will be available alongside the Australian release.



A 'recent stations' section and total time spent on specific stations will be built into the new display and a mini-player at the bottom of the app will give users greater control while browsing.

Kinecting useful console features

Integration with longstanding Xbox One features means you can control playback using voice commands and gestures though Kinect or use Snap to run music while simultaneously playing games.

Like on other devices, the Pandora app for Xbox One will be free to download. Users can create up to 100 personalised radio stations and existing accounts can be used to sign-in to the new app.

Users can also upgrade to US$4.99 per month Pandora One accounts for ad-free listening and a greater number of skips.