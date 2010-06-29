Microsoft says Molyneux's Milo is only a tech demo

Microsoft's Xbox PR chief Aaron Greenberg has said that Peter Molyneux's Kinect-controlled virtual boy Milo is a tech demo, and that Microsoft has no plans to release it as an Xbox 360 title.

This could explain why the title – which was used to demo Microsoft's new Kinect technology back at E3 2009 – was not on show at this year's E3.

Molyneux himself has told journalists that he plans to tell us more about Milo at next month's TED Global event in Oxford. Although he seems to have forgotten to mention that it is not scheduled for a commercial release!

Good game, good game!

Xbox boss Greenberg told ABC TV's Good Game, in no uncertain terms: "Milo; he's safe and sound back in England. No… the Milo Project is something that Lionhead Studios in their labs had developed. Last year we unveiled the Project Natal technology, we showed a bunch of technology demos as part of that.

"And obviously [Milo] is a technology demo that continues to exist, but right now it's not a game that we're planning to bring to market."

We will still be looking forward to hearing more from Peter Molyneux on his plans for Kinect development at TED Global.

In the meantime, you can see all the details of all the Microsoft Kinect games that were announced at E3 this year and that WILL see the light of day as commercial releases this coming Christmas.

Via Kotaku