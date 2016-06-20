Five everyday words that companies claim they own

As one of the biggest technology companies in the world it was only natural that one or two firms would attempt to cash in on the luxury branding of Apple's products.

But what's more surprising is that some of these firms have succeeded. Just last month Apple lost a court battle in China which means that handbag manufacturer Xintong can continue to use the IPHONE branding on its leather goods.

Back in 2012 Apple was ordered to pay US$60m to Chinese firm Proview to allow it to use the iPad name in China.

Apple claimed that it already had the right to the name iPad as a result of having previously bought the right to use it from Proview's Taiwanese affiliate for a fraction of the cost of the eventual settlement.

But the firm's biggest fight over the Apple name has been with Apple Corps, the company founded by the Beatles to manage the band.

Founded in 1968, Apple Corps predates Apple Inc. by almost a decade, and upon the foundation of what was then called Apple Computer sued the company for the exclusive right to use the Apple name.

The case was settled with an agreement that allowed both companies to use the name on the condition that Apple Computer did not enter the music business, which Apple then proceeded to do in 2001 with the launch of iTunes.

The resulting court battle lasted until 2006 when a judge ruled that Apple Inc.'s use of the name was legitimate. The conclusion of this legal battle paved the way for the Beatles to finally be made available through the iTunes store.