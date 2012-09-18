Original programming coming to Xbox?

Microsoft has made no secret of its ambitions to make the Xbox 360 into the ultimate living room entertainment device.

Now a new hire from Hollywood suggests that the next step in Microsoft's ongoing battle for dominance could come in the form of original content on the gaming console.

Former CBS television executive Nancy Tellem has reportedly joined Microsoft's Xbox business, and according to the New York Times Bit Blog, she's going to oversee the creation of original content on the platform.

This little tidbit arrived by way of some anonymous sources, so it's far from confirmed. But the move does make sense.

Xbox goes to Hollywood

The sources added that Microsoft was expected to announce Tellem's arrival, which has reportedly been rumored for months, on Tuesday.

According to the report, Tellem will oversee a Los Angeles-based production studio in creating both linear and interactive programming that will combine video and game-like content.

The sources added that Tellem will report to Microsoft Studios corporate VP Phil Spencer, who's in charge of entertainment on the Xbox console.

Welcome to the club

Microsoft isn't the only company to supposedly consider creating its own original content.

Netflix premiered its first original series, the gangster drama Lilyhammer, in early 2012.

Rumors of Youtube's own original programming first appeared in 2011, and the Google-owned site announced 100 original channels only days later.

Hulu has also extended its offerings into original content.

If Microsoft were to develop original content for the Xbox, it would likely be gaming-related, and could extend beyond the gaming console to Windows as well.

TechRadar reached out to Microsoft for comment, so keep an eye out for their response.

Via Bits Blog, Gizmodo