Beatles: 25 Rock Band tracks revealed

The Beatles: Rock Band track list grows by the month, as creators MTV and Harmonix tease us yet again with a reveal of the latest classic tunes added to the list.

MTV Games and Harmonix has added a bunch of Beatles' tracks including "Can't Buy Me Love", "Eight Days A Week", "Paperback Writer", "Revolution", "Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band", "Twist & Shout", "Within You Without You" and "Yellow Submarine".

Party like it's 1969

The game's publisher has confirmed 25 tunes to date – the full list of which you can see right below this news.

The Beatles: Rock Band is out in the UK on 9th September for PS2, PS3, Wii and Xbox 360. And here's what you and your friends and family will be warbling along to at your Halloween and Bonfire Night and Christmas parties this coming autumn and winter: