Gaming deals: Razer store has a 20% site-wide discount right now to celebrate CES

To celebrate a host of new product unveilings at CES, Razer has launched a number of gaming deals over at its official store that looks to save you some big bucks on your next purchase.

Add two items to your checkout and Razer will knock a flat 20% off the cost of the cheapest item. That's it - no trade-ins or bundles here, just a simple discount that can be applied to any number of gaming mice, keyboards, peripherals...and even gaming laptop deals too.

OK, so it would have been nice to get that 20% off both items, but we're not complaining - this is one of the best gaming deals we've seen from Razer in recent months, and, as you probably already know, Razer makes some of the best (and most popular) peripherals on the market currently. Note - this promotion is running until Sunday (17th January), so you don't have long if you're interested.

We particularly recommend the Razer Viper for $79.99 and the Razer Huntsman for $149.99 - which feature in our best gaming mice and best gaming keyboard buying guides respectively. There are, however, a huge array of possibilities for savings here and if you'd like to see an overview of today's best prices on Razer peripherals and laptops, we've included them just down below.

Gaming deals at the official Razer store

Razer store: add two items to checkout, get 20% off one

Available until Sunday (17th Jan), all customers over at the official Razer store can get 20% off a purchase when they add two items to checkout. Note - the 20% off will be applied to the cheapest item only, but, can be used on any number of peripherals, accessories, and even high-end laptops! There's a huge array of possibilities here, so we've rounded up the best prices on Razer products below.View Deal

If you'd like to see more gaming deals on peripherals, we recommend heading over to our best gaming mouse deals and best gaming headset deals articles, where you'll find not just Razer, but other leading brands too.