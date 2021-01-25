Galaxy S21 price cut: save up to $700 on the Samsung Galaxy S21 - here's how

The highly anticipated Galaxy S21 was released earlier this month, and Samsung is offering a fantastic pre-order deal that's ending soon. Right now, you can save up to $700 on an unlocked Galaxy S21 when you trade-in an eligible device. This means, depending on your trade-in value, you could snag the Samsung Galaxy S21 for just $99.99 - a fantastic price for a brand-new smartphone.



To receive this Galaxy S21 deal from Samsung, you must select that you have a device to trade-in at checkout, and you'll receive an instant trade-in credit of up to $700. After you receive the Galaxy S21, you'll have 15 days to send in your old device, or you'll be charged the full amount from your original payment method.



Samsung is not only offering epic savings on the Galaxy S21, but you'll also get $100 in instant credit toward Samsung watches, earbuds, and tablets, and you'll receive a free handy Samsung SmartTag ($29.99).



This is a fantastic deal if you have an older device to trade-in and want to upgrade to the latest and greatest Samsung phone. You'll have to hurry though, the Galaxy S21 ships on January 29, so this pre-order deal ends on Thursday.

Samsung Galaxy S21 deal

