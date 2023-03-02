Fujifilm Instax Mini 12 is the successor to the best instant camera for beginners

Audio player loading…

Fujifilm has launched its successor to the best instant camera for beginners – the Instax Mini 11 – and the new Instax Mini 12 boasts a key new feature that will make lining up your pictures much easier.

Equipped with Parallax Correction, the Mini 12’s viewfinder now aligns with the lens – what you see through the viewfinder is what will materialize on your instant prints.

Most instant cameras don’t have parallax correction, meaning the alignment between viewfinder and final print is off. In the case of vertical-format pictures with the Fujifilm Instax Mini 11, you need to be mindful to shift the camera up and to the right a little in order to get the final picture you want.

(Image credit: Fujifilm)

Accurate composition in the Close-Up mode in particular was always a challenge, but the more you used the Mini 11, the more that reframing became second nature. In the Mini 12’s Close-Up mode, this headache is gone and we expect it will be even easier to use than the Mini 11, which is already one of our favorite instant cameras.

The Mini 12 is available from 16th March 2023 for $79.95 / £79.99 / AU$119.99 – a 15% premium over the launch price of the Mini 11 – and in five different colors including; Blossom Pink, Mint Green, Clay White, Lilac Purple, and Pastel Blue.

A new dedicated app is launched – Instax Up!

Alongside announcing the Mini 12, Fujifilm introduced a new app specifically for its instant cameras – Instax Up! The free app is available now on both Apple App Store and Google Play store.

The app is designed for Instax instant photography with its key functions being to digitally scan, store, and share photos in one place. Users will be able to organize their photos by category, and import other photos from existing Instax apps, including Instax Mini Link.

(Image credit: Fujifilm)

Building on the Instax Mini 11

Other improvements in the Mini 12 include automatic flash control that we believe will detect brightness levels and only fire when needed. The Mini 11 on the other hand fires the flash for every picture whether you are in bright or low light situations.

All of the existing features from the Mini 11 are carried into the Mini 12, including Close-Up/ Selfie Mode and Auto Exposure. The Mini 12 also retains much of the Mini charm, with a bubble-like body and an array of fun colors to choose from.

You’d be hard-pressed to find a better first instant camera, and now the Mini 12 promises to be even easier to use. We look forward to playing with the Instax Mini 12 and sharing a full review soon.