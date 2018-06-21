France vs Peru live stream: how to watch today's World Cup football online

Live stream France vs Peru - when and where This Group C game is taking place at Ekaterinburg in Russia. The first game at the stadium (Egypt vs Uruguay) sparked a FIFA investigation as over 5,000 ticket holders didn't turn up for that game - hopefully we'll see a full house for France vs Peru. This game is set to kick-off at 6pm in Russia - so 4PM BST, 11AM ET, 8AM PT - on June 21. That's 1AM AEST on June 22. If you live in France, you'll be tuning in at 5PM and those in Peru will be able to watch at 10AM.

The second game for both France and Peru of this year's World Cup is set to be a very interesting encounter and could have a massive affect on the outcome of the group.

France won their first game against Australia 2-1, albeit with a big helping hand from VAR and a massive deflection for Paul Pogba's winner. While Peru are desperate for a win after losing to Denmark in their first game 1-0 - they really impressed in their first encounter, and had Christian Cueva not ballooned his spot kick, things could have been very different.

Here we'll give you all the details you need to be able to live stream the France vs Peru match no matter where you are in the world for free. Looking for other games? Check out our how to watch the World Cup 2018 guide.

Use a VPN to watch the World Cup 2018 from anywhere for FREE

You don't have to miss a single minute of World Cup soccer - even if the country where you are isn't broadcasting certain games. Because every second of action is being shown somewhere (the UK, for example, is televising every game for free - see below), you can simply use a VPN to login to a region that is broadcasting the game. And it's really easy to do:

2. Connect to the appropriate server location

Simply open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location - it's super easy to do. If in any doubt, just head straight to the UK.

3. Go to the broadcaster's live stream or TVPlayer.com

If you know exactly what station you're hoping to catch the game on, then you don't need us any longer - head straight there. If you're not sure, just stick with TVPlayer.com in the UK. It will be showing all the games for free. You don't even have to sign up. Want to record the game and catch it in your spare time. TVPlayer Plus carries a £5.99 monthly fee but let's you 'record' up to 10 hours of TV to watch at your leisure. And you can take advantage of its 14-day free trial, too.

How to stream France vs Peru live in the UK

It's a 50/50 chance of where each game is being hosted in the UK, and for the France vs Peru game you'll be tuning into the match on ITV1. You can also live stream through the ITV Hub online too, and remember kick off is at 4PM BST. But if you're outside the country and still want to tune into the UK coverage, don't be disheartened by any region blocks that stand in your way. By using a VPN, you can effectively unlock the broadcast on TVPlayer.com, where you'll be able to watch every minute.

How to watch France vs Peru: Canada live stream

Those in Canada can watch the France vs Peru match at 11AM ET through CTV - the official broadcaster for the World Cup. If you're away from your home, you can still tune in through the CTV Go mobile app too. If you don't have CTV, you can always log into a VPN (using the instructions we've provided above) and tune into one of the other streams we've provided from other countries on this page.

How to watch Peru vs France: US live stream

The official US broadcaster for the World Cup is Fox Sport, so you'll be able to watch the France vs Peru match on the provider at either 11AM ET or 8AM PT. Not at home when the game is on? If you're a subscriber to Fox Sport, you'll be able to watch through the Fox Go app. You're also able to get access to the channel through streaming services like Sling and Fubo . Plus, if none of those options suit you to watch this World Cup game, you can always use one of the other nation's broadcasts on this page through a VPN service using the instructions we've put in above.

How to watch France vs Peru: Australia live stream

Free-to-air SBS has announced that it will now be showing all of the group games at the Russia 2018 World Cup. The official Australian broadcaster which will air the crucial France vs Peru game at 1am AEST. And don't worry if you're out of the country and want to catch that SBS (or UK broadcast) as using a VPN will let you watch as if you were back at home.

How to watch Peru vs France: New Zealand live stream

The World Cup is being shown by Sky Sports in New Zealand, so you'll be able to watch the game live there is you can stay up for it. It'll start at 3AM on June 22, plus there's the Sky Go app if you're away from home. If you don't have Sky Sports, why not try using a VPN paired with one of the other streams available on this page?

