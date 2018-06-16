France vs Australia live stream: how to watch today's World Cup match online

Live stream France vs Australia - when and where The 81,000-seater Luzhniki Stadium is the venue for this Group C clash on Saturday, June 16, just a couple of days in to the Russia 2018 World Cup tournament. Kick-off in Moscow is 1pm local time, so 11am BST, 6am ET, 3am Pacific, 8pm AET in Australia and midday in France.

It's the moment of truth for one of the favourites for the World Cup 2018. France kick off their campaign in Russia 2018 as hot favourites against Australia, with the firepower of Antoine Griezmann and Kylian Mbappe – leading the line for a formidable all-round squad – expected to be too much for the Socceroos.

We can nevertheless expect a stubborn and well-drilled Australian side, who rarely roll over in major tournaments despite their relative lack of footballing pedigree.

They also have the secret weapon of 19-year-old forward Daniel Arzani, the 2018 World Cup's youngest player, who may pose a threat on the counter attack if coach Bert van Marwijk plays his wildcard from the off at the Luzhniki.

If you're after a free live stream of France vs Australia you're in the right place, as we explain below how you can watch it wherever you are in the world.

Indeed, you can see how to live stream every game from Russia for free thanks to our World Cup 2018 live stream guide.

Use a VPN to watch the World Cup 2018 from anywhere for FREE

You don't have to miss a single minute of World Cup soccer - even if the country where you are isn't broadcasting certain games. Because every second of action is being shown somewhere (the UK, for example, is televising every game for free - see below), you can simply use a VPN to login to a region that is broadcasting the game. And it's really easy to do:

2. Connect to the appropriate server location

Simply open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location - it's super easy to do. If in any doubt, just head straight to the UK.

3. Go to the broadcaster's live stream or TVPlayer.com

If you know exactly what station you're hoping to catch the game on, then you don't need us any longer - head straight there. If you're not sure, just stick with TVPlayer.com in the UK. It will be showing all the games for free. You don't even have to sign up. Want to record the game and catch it in your spare time. TVPlayer Plus carries a £5.99 monthly fee but let's you 'record' up to 10 hours of TV to watch at your leisure. And you can take advantage of its 14-day free trial, too.

How to watch Australia vs France: Australia live stream

Great news for Australians – all the Socceroos games plus the opening match, the semi-finals and the final of the 2018 World Cup will be showed on free-to-air SBS. Kick-off is an almost perfect 8pm AET.

How to stream France vs Australia live in the UK

The BBC have the rights for this one and will live stream France vs Australia from Moscow. This means you can catch the action on your mobile or tablet via iPlayer, as well as your TV. It's an early start in the UK, with kick-off at 11am BST - something to enjoy over a croissant, perhaps...? Want the UK coverage but out of the country, then we'd recommend downloading a VPN to 'relocate' your streaming device to Blighty and then watch via TVPlayer.com.

How to watch France vs Australia: Canada live stream

In Canada, CTV won the rights to show the FIFA World Cup 2018. That means cable users can watch on TV, online or via the CTV Go app. Logging in to another nation's broadcast is also a great option using a VPN following the instructions above.

How to watch Australia vs France: US live stream

Fox Sport is the official US broadcaster for World Cup soccer in the US and it's a (very) early morning kick-off for France vs Australia – 6am ET and 3am Pacific. If you don't have cable, you could always grab a free trial to another streaming service like Sling and Fubo and watch on there. The alternative is to use a VPN service to grab a live stream from another country's coverage. Scroll up and check out our instructions above.

How to watch France vs Australia: New Zealand live stream

Unlike in the UK, you have to pay to watch the World Cup in New Zealand. Sky Sports have the rights locally, so coverage will be available via their TV channel and Sky Go app. If you don't have Sky and don't want to subscribe just for the FIFA World Cup, then you could go for a VPN instead and tune into free coverage from another country. Kick-off for France vs Australia in New Zealand is 10pm.

