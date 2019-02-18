Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza 2019: Best deals and offers on smartphones

If you’re on the lookout for an exciting deal or an offer on the smartphone you’ve had your eyes set for some time now, here’s your chance. Flipkart is gearing to host a five-day Mobile Bonanza sale with some special offers on some of the most popular and powerful phones to come out in recent times.

The Flipkart Mobile Bonanza Sale 2019 kicks off from February 19 and will go on till midnight, February 23. From discounts on the best-selling Redmi Note 6 Pro to POCO F1, there’s something for everyone. Samsung’s Galaxy S10 is also breaking cover on February 21 and we can expect Flipkart to offer some exciting launch offers as a part of the bonanza sale.

Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza 2019: Bank and buyback offers

During Flipkart’s Mobile Bonanza sale, Axis Bank customers are eligible for an instant discount of 10% on Credit, Debit cards and EMI.

Flipkart will also be offering a BuyBack Guarantee of up to 70% as a part of the sale along with the Complete Mobile Protection plan starting at Rs 99.

Best deals on smartphones

Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro

Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro with 4GB of RAM and 64GB storage which usually retails for Rs 15,999 will be getting a flat Rs 3,000 off and will be available for Rs 12,999 from February 19 on Flipkart. Likewise, we expect the same discount on the 6GB RAM variant of the Note 6 Pro with its final effective price being Rs 14,999.

The Redmi Note 6 Pro is one of the best mid-rangers to buy as it boasts of a 6.2-inch Full HD+ display, four cameras, powerful Snapdragon 636 to boot and a 4,000mAh battery that should be able to power the phone for a day’s worth of usage.

Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2

The Max Pro M2 by Asus runs on stock Android 8.1 Oreo and features a 6.2-inch Full HD+ display. It is powered by a powerful Snapdragon 660 and sports three cameras in total. There’s a huge 5,000mAh battery which supports fast charging.

Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2 comes in three different combinations of RAM and onboard storage. Usually, the phone goes up for Rs 15,999 for the base variant with 3GB of RAM and 32GB storage but during the sale, it will be offered at a discount of Rs 4,000, making its effective price to Rs 11,999. Similarly, the 4GB variant of the phone will be up for sale at Rs 13,999 and the 6GB RAM variant at Rs 15,999

Motorola One Power

Motorola’s One Power is a good choice for people who want a dependable phone that lasts really long. Thanks to its 5,000mAh battery and stock Android 8.1 Oreo to boot, the One Power is still one of the best Motorola phones in the market.

Usually retailing for Rs 18,999, during Flipkart’s Mobile Bonanza sale 2019 will be available for as low as Rs 13,999. That’s a flat Rs 5,000 off making it a sweet deal.

POCO F1

One of the breakout stars of the smartphone market in India, the POCO F1 offers flagship grade features for half the price. As part of the sale, the POCO F1 will be available starting at Rs 17,999 for the 6GB RAM variant with 64GB storage. This includes a flat discount of Rs 4,000 across different variants. The POCO F1 with 128GB storage will be up for grabs at Rs 20,999 while the high-end Armoured Edition with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage will retail for Rs 26,999.