Fitbit Versa smartwatch is back down to its lowest price

Amazon had Fitbit's latest and greatest smartwatch on sale for both Black Friday and Cyber Monday this year, but it seems you didn't have to rush to buy the watch - it's now back down to the same price.

There's a 20% discount for the normal version of the Fitbit Versa seeing the price drop from £179.99 to £139.99. That's only set to last until midnight GMT on December 11, and then the price may jump back up again.

The Fitbit Versa doesn't sport GPS, but otherwise it's a fully fledged smartwatch and one of the best trackers the company has ever created.

The Fitbit Versa combines fitness tracking with smartwatch features like Fitbit Pay to make one of the best products the company has ever produced. This is 20% off the best price we've ever seen for the Versa, so you'll want to snap this up as soon as possible.

That's not the only version of the watch on sale though. The Special Edition Fitbit Versa is also discounted from the normal selling price of around £200 to £159.99.

Why would you want the Special Edition version of the watch above? It comes with a slightly more premium look in either graphite aluminium or rose gold aluminium along with a charcoal or lavender woven strap.

You also get an extra silicone strap in the box that you can swap for when you're using the watch for exercise. That essentially means you're spending an extra £20 to get access to a different colour and an extra strap, which you may feel is worthwhile.