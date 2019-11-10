Falcons vs Saints live stream: how to watch today's NFL 2019 football from anywhere

We’ve reached week 10 of the 2019-20 NFL season and this weekend you’ll get to see the Atlanta Falcons take on the New Orleans Saints at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The long-standing rivalry between these two NFC South teams makes today’s game one you won’t want to miss. Thankfully we’re here to make sure you catch all of the action at today’s game as we’ll show you how to get a Falcons vs Saints live stream regardless of where in the world you are.

Atlanta Falcons vs New Orleans Saints - when and where? The Atlanta Falcons will go up against the New Orleans Saints at the 70,000+ Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana. Kick-off time is set for 12pm local time, so that’s 1pm ET, 10am PT, 6pm GMT or 5am AEDT.

Calling the Falcons an underdog would almost be an understatement as the team is going into today’s game 1-7. While Atlanta did manage to defeat the Philadelphia Eagles 24-20 during week 2, they’ve lost every other game they’ve played this season and their odds against the Saints aren’t looking good either. The Falcons defense is 2nd to last in points allowed this season at 31.8 and the team also ranks 28th in passing yards allowed as they’ve given up an average of 274 per game. A win over their NFC South rival would be a welcome surprise but can the Falcons muster up the strength to defeat the Saints?

New Orleans on the other hand is having a fantastic season so far and the Saints are going into today’s game 7-1. They also suffered a loss during week 2 when the Rams defeated the team 27-9 but unlike the Falcons, the Saints have managed to win every other game they’ve played. After missing five weeks of this season due to a thumb injury, quarterback Drew Brees will once again be joining the Saints on the field and this will likely make today’s game even more difficult for the Falcons. Can the Saints continue their six game winning streak or will the team choke against their biggest rival?

Whether you’re a Falcons fan in Atlanta, a Saints fan in New Orleans or just want to tune in to see the 100th regular-season meeting of two NFC South rivals, we’ll show you how to live stream the Falcons vs Saints from anywhere in the world so you don’t miss a single touchdown.

Watch the Falcons vs Saints game online from outside your country (or in a blackout)

Watching this game from the US, UK, Canada or Australia? We'll tell you how to catch the NFL game further down in the article.

But if you're somewhere else in the world - or if a coverage blackout is stopping you from watching in the US - then there's still a way you can live stream Falcons vs Saints online (and you don't even have to slum it with a grainy, illegal feed you've found on Reddit). Instead you could use a VPN - or Virtual Private Network - to change the IP address to one in a different state or country which does have a stream. And it's not even hard to do.

We've tested over 100 VPNs to try and settle on the best. From there, you simply open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location - it's super easy to do. Choose any country showing a live NFL stream and watch as if you were in that country.

How to watch the Falcons vs Saints in the US

If you live in the US and have a television, you’ll be able to watch this game as it airs on Fox . The Fox Sports app can also be used to stream the game to your mobile devices but you will have to login using the credentials from your cable provider. Don’t want to pay for a premium cable subscription just to watch the NFL this year? Don’t worry as we’ll breakdown all of other ways to stream the Falcons vs Saints online below.

Can I watch with the NFL Game Pass?

Well it's a no and a yes. The NFL Game Pass in the US will only let you watch a replay of the game, but not the live action.

Interestingly, it's a different story with an International NFL Game Pass where all 256 regular season games are being shown absolutely live...shame you can't officially get access to that if you and your laptop's IP address is in the US.

Other ways cord cutters can stream NFL live online

Sling TV $40 per month - Sling TV splits its live NFL options across its $25 a month Blue plan and $25 a month Orange plan. By combining the two, you get a $10 dollar discount and access to Fox, NBC, ESPN and the NFL Network.

Hulu with Live TV $40 per month - Hulu with Live TV includes CBS, Fox, NBC and ESPN but does not come with NFL Network.

FuboTV $35 for the first month - FuboTV gives you the first month at a discounted rate but after that the price increases to $45 a month. The service includes CBS, Fox, NBC and the NFL Network but does not come with ESPN.

DirecTV Now $50 per month - DirecTV Now includes CBS, Fox, NBC, ESPN and for $5 extra you can add the NFL Network. However, with this service you can only watch football on local TV stations live.

YouTubeTV $40 per month - YouTubeTV gives you access to CBS, Fox, NBC and ESPN but just like with Hulu with Live TV, there is no NFL Network.

How to watch the Saints vs Falcons in the UK

If you’re an avid NFL fan in the UK interested in watching every single game this season, then your first option should be NFL’s International Game Pass as it allows you to watch every regular season game for £143.99 or just 50p per game! While Sky Sports will show a number of NFL games in the UK this season, unfortunately the network won’t be showing today’s Falcons vs Saints game which makes Game Pass your best option to watch it. Out of the UK this weekend? If geo-blocking is getting in your way of watching the NFL action then you could try downloading and installing a VPN as described further up the page. That will let you then change your IP address to the UK and watch as if you were sat back at home.

Get a NFL live stream in Canada for Free

Unfortunately for Canadian NFL fans, TSN won’t be showing today’s Falcons vs Saints game on television. Luckily though, the streaming service DAZN will and its coverage of the game will begin at 1pm ET / 10am PT. With DAZN, you’ll be able to stream the Falcons vs Saints online, on mobile or using your favorite streaming devices as the service supports Apple TV, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Roku, Xbox One and PS4. It costs $20 a month or $150 per year but DAZN also has a Free Trial FREE TRIAL available so you can test out the service for yourself.

Live stream Falcons vs Saints in Australia