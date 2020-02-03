Facebook Portal sale: save $30 on Portal devices for Valentine's Day

Valentine's Day is just around the corner and to celebrate Facebook is discounting its lineup of Portal devices. Starting now through February 15, you can save on Facebook's smart home displays, which include the Portal Mini, Portal, and Portal Plus.

The Portal lineup is part of Facebook's mission to improve video calling by making it completely hands- and distraction-free. Each Portal device allows you to make video calls and features a smart camera that automatically pans and zooms to keep up with the action, allowing you to move and talk freely while always staying in frame.



The Alexa-enabled Portal also works with other smart home devices so you can see who's at the front door, watch the news, check the weather, and more. Facebook knows that privacy is a big concern, so it's enabled controls that allow you to easily disable the camera and microphone, while ensuring video calls are always encrypted.



This is not only a fantastic deal but also an excellent price for a feature-rich smart home display. Shop Facebook's Portal device deals below and keep in mind, these offers end on February 15, so you should take advantage now before it's too late.

Facebook Portal deals:

Facebook Portal Mini: $129 $99 at Facebook

For a limited time, you can save $30 on the eight-inch Facebook Portal Mini. The compact smart display works with Amazon Alexa and plays music, makes video calls, displays photos, and more.

View Deal

Facebook Portal: $179 $149 at Facebook

Starting now through February 15 you can get the all-new Facebook Portal on sale for $149. The Alexa-enabled smart camera allows you to make video calls and display photos from Facebook, Instagram and your phone completely hands-free.

View Deal

Facebook Portal Plus: $279 $249 at Facebook

You can get Facebook's largest portal screen on sale for $249. The 15.6-inch smart camera will automatically widen when someone enters the room to keep everyone in view.

View Deal

Learn about Facebook's Portal device with our hands-on Facebook Portal TV review.



