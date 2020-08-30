F1 Belgian Grand Prix live stream: how to watch Belgium 2020 GP online from anywhere

The Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps has been a rare happy hunting ground for Ferrari over recent years, with Charles Leclerc triumphing last year, and Sebastian Vettel prevailing in 2018. But they were way off the pace in Qualifying yesterday. They barely made it out of Q1, and have had to settle for a humiliating 13th and 14th on the grid. Lewis Hamilton is in pole position, because of course he is, alongside teammate Valtteri Bottas, with Red Bull's Max Verstappen and Renault's Daniel Ricciardo - remember him? - slotted in behind. Follow our guide as we explain how to watch F1 online and get a Belgian Grand Prix live stream no matter where you are.

Belgian Grand Prix live stream The Belgian Grand Prix starts at 3.10pm local time (CEST) this Sunday, which is 2.10pm BST / 9.10am ET / 6.10am PT. Sky Sports is the home of F1 racing in the UK and will be showing all practice races and qualifying in addition to the GP, while in the US, it's ESPN you want. If you're abroad you can tune in just like you would at home with the help of a good VPN - and you can save nearly 50% on our favourite.

This is the first time this season that a Ferrari hasn't been one of the 10 quickest cars in qualifying, and this wasn't a case of bad luck. Vettel was the slowest driver on the track in P1 on Friday, and neither the German nor his Monégasque teammate have ever threatened to get near the top 10 so far this weekend.

That's in sharp contrast to Renault, whose drivers are right up there with Red Bull's, sharing rows two and three with Verstappen and Albon respectively. Ricciardo's move to Renault hasn't worked out for either party, but he's got a chance of landing his first podium finish for the team this weekend. Ocon has good memories of this circuit, having qualified in third and finished sixth at Spa back in 2018, while racing for the team that was then known as Force India.

On Saturday there was a tribute to Anthoine Hubert, the young F2 driver who lost his life in a horrific collision on the track last year, and this will be an emotional weekend for all the drivers, especially those, such as Charles Leclerc, Pierre Gasly and Esteban Ocon, who were very close to him.

Here's how to get an F1 live stream and watch the 2020 Belgian Grand Prix online today.

F1 Belgian Grand Prix 2020: top qualifiers

Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) - starts row 1 Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes) - starts row 1 Max Verstappen (Red Bull) - starts row 2 Daniel Ricciardo (Renault) - starts row 2 Alex Albon (Red Bull) - starts row 3 Esteban Ocon (Renault) - starts row 3

How to watch the Belgian Grand Prix from outside your country

If you're resident in the UK, US, Canada, Australia or New Zealand, you can scroll a bit further down for a guide to who's showing the Formula 1 Belgian GP in your country this weekend. But if you're abroad for whatever reason, you might encounter a problem accessing your normal coverage in the form of geo-blocking.

You needn't worry, though - by using one of the best VPN services we recommend, you can whizz around these digital borders and tune in to a reliable Belgian Grand Prix live stream, just like you would at home. Here's how to get started.

How to watch the Belgian Grand Prix: live stream F1 in the UK

Sky has nabbed the rights to Formula 1, meaning you'll be able to see it all via Sky Sports and its dedicated Sky Sports F1 channel. Coverage of today's race starts at 12.30pm BST, before lights out at 2.10pm. Subscribers also get to watch on the move using the Sky Go app , which is available on nearly all modern phones, tablets, laptops, PCs and consoles. For those of you without Sky, the best option is to grab a Now TV Sky Sports Monthly Pass, which includes all 11 channels - currently down to just £25 a month as part of a special two-month deal. As well as plenty more F1 action, this will get you access to live Premier League football, Test cricket, and lots more. To access your usual streaming service from outside the UK, you'll need to download a good VPN as detailed above.

How to get an F1 Belgian Grand Prix live stream in the US

For the 2020 F1 season, it's ESPN that will be providing broadcasts in the US. Cord cutters are in luck, too, as you don't have to use cable to access ESPN. Over-the-top streaming services let you watch TV online and and can typically be had for a fraction of the cost of even the most basic cable package. When it comes to getting ESPN, two in particular standout. How to watch F1 and ESPN without cable - option 1 Sling TV's Orange package includes ESPN and offers a FREE trial period before billing you at $30 a month. If you just want access to ESPN and the F1 action, this is the cheapest way to go. How to watch ESPN and F1 without cable - option 2 For a more complete cable replacement solution, consider Hulu + Live TV, which costs $54.99 a month but comes with over 65 channels, including ESPN, as well as Hulu's full line-up of original and on demand content - plus its own free trial offer allowing you to check it out for nothing. F1 Belgian Grand Prix 2020: US times and TV coverage ESPN's coverage is pretty comprehensive, and this morning you can watch the Belgian Grand Prix live from 9.10am ET/6.10am PT on ESPN (build-up starts at 7.30am ET/4.30am PT). Watch a Belgian Grand Prix F1 live stream abroad US residents heading outside of the country can still access the feed they normally use and pay for at home by grabbing this sweet VPN deal and following the instructions above.

How to watch the 2020 Belgian GP: live stream F1 in Canada

In Canada, 2020 F1 races are aired on a pair of Bell Media-owned sports broadcasters: the English-language TSN and its French-language counterpart RDS. Check your local listings for linear TV details, but those wanting to watch online are well-served by their digital platforms. The TSN Direct and RDS Direct streaming services cost just CA$4.99 a day or (much better value) $19.99 a month and can be purchased by anyone, regardless of whether you have the channels as part of a pay TV package - though existing subscribers should note they can log in to live streams at no extra charge with details of their provider. They both also offer apps for convenient on-the-go streaming. The Belgian Grand Prix starts at 9.10am ET/6.10am PT this morning, with TSN's pre-race buildup getting underway at 7.30am ET/4.30am PT, and RDS' coverage starting at 8.30am ET/5.30am PT. Canadians abroad can use a VPN to whizz back to the Great White North and watch the streaming coverage they normally do at home - only from anywhere in the world.

How to watch F1 and get a Belgian Grand Prix live stream in Australia

Paid-for TV network Fox Sports is showing every race of the 2020 Formula 1 season Down Under, including all of this weekend's Belgian Grand Prix action from Spa. The necessary channels are available to Foxtel subscribers on linear TV, but Australians who don't want the commitment or cost of a cable subscription are in luck, as Fox Sports F1 coverage is also available via streaming-only service Kayo Sports. In fact, it's available from just $25 a month - and it comes with a FREE 2-week trial period so you can see how it works for yourself. It's also home to comprehensive NRL and AFL coverage, making it a great all-around choice for Aussies, while expats and fans of other sports will enjoy its coverage of soccer, golf, tennis, NBA basketball and much more. For the best value, consider the upgraded Kayo Sports Premium Package, which provides three concurrent streams for $35 per month. We probably don't need to tell you, but if you've got mates or family who also like to watch F1, this can be shared and breaks at just over a tenner a head. You can watch the Belgian GP live from 11.10pm AEST, but the buildup starts at 9.30pm. Don't forget, you can take your coverage abroad with you as well - just grab a VPN and follow our instructions above to take your streaming service of choice with you wherever you go in the world.

How to get an F1 Belgian GP live stream in New Zealand