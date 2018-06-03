Etisalat bundling iPhone and iPad devices for as little as AED 165 per month

What's better that buying one Apple product? The answer to that is buying two Apple products. Consumers that live inside Apple's ecosystem know how easily data flows between two Apple products and Etisalat is giving you the option to do exactly that.

Etisalat is offering its subscribers a bundle that offers the iPhone as well as the iPad on Smart pay 24-months contract with prices as low as AED 165 per month. That price gets you and iPhone 8 64GB + an iPad 9.7 (3rd Gen)

There are number of iPhone and iPad models to chose from which include the iPhone X, the iPhone 8 and the iPhone 8 Plus as well as the iPad 9.7-inch, the iPad Pro 10.5-inch and the iPad Pro 12.9-inch.

There definitely are some savings on the above offer. For example, an iPhone X 64GB with an iPad Pro 10.5 64GB (Wi-Fi + LTE) would cost you AED 7,453 from Apple but under this Etisalat program, you're paying AED 7,008.

A full list of all the bundles and their pricing can be accessed on Etisalat's website.