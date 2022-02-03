Epic iPad deal knocks Apple's 2021 iPad to record-low price at Amazon

iPad deals on Apple's latest 10.2-inch tablet have been scarce, but we've just spotted the 256GB version on sale for $449 (was $479) at Amazon. That's the lowest price we've seen for the larger storage variant and a fantastic deal for this powerful tablet.



The 2021 iPad includes Apple's powerful A13 Bionic chip and packs up to 256GB of storage, which allows you to store plenty of movies and download apps and games. The 9th generation tablet also received an upgraded 12-megapixel front camera and includes Apple's Center Stage feature to help you stay in frame. You're also getting a 10.2-inch Retina display, support for the Apple Pencil and Smart Keyboard, and an impressive all-day battery life.



As of right now, both the Silver and Space Grey iPad models are in stock and ready to ship, so we'd snap up today's record-low price while you can.

Save $30 - Amazon has Apple's 10.2-inch iPad on sale for $449 at Amazon. That's a $30 discount and the lowest price we've seen for the 2021 tablet. The 10.2-inch iPad packs Apple's new A13 Bionic chip, a 12-megapixel front camera, and all-day battery life. Today's iPad deal is for the 256GB model, and both the Silver and Space Grey colors are in stock and ready to ship.

