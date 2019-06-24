England vs Australia live stream: how to watch Cricket World Cup 2019 match from anywhere

The thing we're loving about the 2019 Cricket World Cup is that there are high profile matches around every corner. And they don't come much bigger than this one - England vs Australia. In an Ashes year, this is a dress rehearsal on the biggest stage. And calling a winner between these two is virtually impossible - even at the bookies, it appears.

Clear your Tuesday, because you're going to want to watch this one. That's why we've created this guide for getting an England vs Australia live stream, regardless of where you are in the world.

Live stream England vs Australia - where and when The 2019 Cricket World Cup heads to the home of cricket. It's the famous old Lord's in London. Like most of the matches this year, it starts at 10.30am BST. That's 7.30pm AEST - so maybe prepare some coffee if you want to stay up for the whole match.

England's home Cricket World Cup has been seesawing from the sublime to the terrible. The highs of an 8 wicket win against the West Indies and Eoin Morgan leading the way to an astonishing 397/6 against Afghanistan, have been mirrored by surprise defeats to Pakistan and Sri Lanka. They now face the other best three teams in the tournament in a bid to avoid the embarrassment of crashing out of their own World Cup.

Australia have looked consistently impressive throughout, with their only blemish a defeat to the strong India team. Since then, they have vanquished Pakistan, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh with relative ease. The brutal batting of David Warner and Aaron Finch have looked particularly foreboding, and England's bowlers will need to be on top form to stop them.

Both teams will be desperate to win this one and set the standard ahead of the Ashes - as well as for the 2019 Cricket World Cup, of course. Getting an England vs Australia live stream is the easy bit and you can continue reading to see how to watch from just about anywhere on Earth.

Watch a Cricket World Cup 2019 live stream from outside your country

It's bad news for UK viewers as you have to pay to watch, while the Aussies have this one for free - more details on that coverage and how to watch in Pakistan (for free), New Zealand, US and India.

But if you're away from your home country today, the minute you try to watch your domestic broadcast you'll discover that you can't because of geo-blocking. That's annoying, but by using a VPN you can watch it anyway without reverting to some dodgy, illegal feed you've dug out online.

VPNs are really easy to download and use - especially if you go for the very best one out there. In our view, that garland goes to ExpressVPN, which we found to be better than the 100+ others we've tested. It combines the best of security, speed and simplicity and also scores well for compatibility options (use it on the likes of Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox, PS4, Android, iPhone, etc). So to get that home broadcast and stay safer online, we'd go for either ExpressVPN or one of our other top three best VPN options: 1. Express VPN (comes with a 30 day money back guarantee) This is the #1 rated best VPN in the world right now, with those previously mentioned levels of security, speed and compatibility putting it to the top of the list. You can try it out for a month for free or sign up for an annual plan and get 3 months absolutely FREE. Check out Express VPN

2. NordVPN: SmartPlay tech makes NordVPN a great choice for streaming. It's really affordable, too

3. IPVanish supports up to 10 devices, so great on the go Once you've selected, downloaded and installed your chosen VPN, all you need to do is go to 'choose location' and select a server back in your homeland. It's surprisingly easy to do and, from there, you can watch the online broadcast as if you back at home.

How to watch the England game in the UK

If you were hoping that watching your home side at an event as prestigious as a World Cup would be shown on free-to-air television, then we have some bad news. Sky Sports (and Sky Go for mobiles, tablets and laptops) is where all the action is taking place on UK screens. If you've not got Sky and aren't at all interested in a subscription, then Now TV is the next best thing with daily, weekly and monthly Sports Passes available. Not in the UK for this game? You can still indulge in Sky or Now's coverage by grabbing yourself a VPN and streaming as if you were sat back at home by relocating your IP address.

How to watch this World Cup game in Australia

Well this is, as they say, a right touch. All of Australia's 2019 World Cup games are going to be showing via Channel 9 and the 9 Now app. That means it's completely free. So the only thing you need worry about now is staying awake for the second innings (and getting up on Tuesday), as it's due to start at 7.30pm AEST Monday evening. For all other matches, you'll need to rely on Fox Sports or a Kayo Sports Package. You'll need a VPN if you're intending to watch the Australian coverage from overseas.

How to stream 2019 Cricket World Cup online in India

Cricket fanatics in India will probably be ahead of the game here, as the go-to broadcaster Star India (or, more specifically, Star Sports) has every single game of the 2019 Cricket Wold Cup. The action starts at 3pm New Delhi time. Alternatively, sign up for over-the-top Hotstar streaming service costing either ₹299 (around $3) for a month or ₹999 ($14) for an entire year.

How to get a FREE Cricket World Cup live stream in Pakistan

Unlike in the UK, you can watch this game for free in Pakistan thanks to PTV Sports. It's even exactly the same feed and commentary that Sky Sports is using. If you're away from Pakistan while the match you want to see is on, then you can use the above VPN method to watch as if you were back in Pakistan. Download the software (taking advantage of ExpressVPN's 30-day money back guarantee), choose a Pakistan-based server and then head to the PTV live streaming website. You can also tune in on Sony Ten to watch.

How to watch England vs Australia: New Zealand live stream

Like in the UK, it's Sky Sports for cricket fans in New Zealand. It's a late start though, with the first ball due to be bowled at 9.30pm. If you're away from your TV, then you can download and watch on the Sky Go app. And if you're even further away - as in overseas then the VPN method as mentioned above is your way to go.

How to watch England vs Australia: US live stream