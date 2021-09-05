England vs Andorra live stream: how to watch World Cup 2022 qualifier from anywhere

After a cracking result against Hungary in midweek, Gareth Southgate side's will be looking to keep the momentum up as they return to Wembley for the first time since their Euro 2020 final defeat.

Read on for your full guide to getting an England vs Andorra live stream and watch this World Cup 2022 qualifier no matter where in the world you are.

England vs Andorra live stream Date: Sunday, September 5 Kick-off: 5pm BST / 12pm ET / 9am PT / 2am AEST (Mon) Venue: Wembley Stadium, London (England) Live stream: ITV (UK) | ESPN Plus (US) | Optus Sport (AUS) Watch anywhere: Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free

Goals from Raheem Sterling, Harry Kane, Harry Maguire and Declan Rice saw England waltz to an impressive 4-0 win over the Hungarians on Thursday despite having to contend with a hostile Puskas Arena.

That match had been billed as England's biggest test in World Cup qualifying Group I, and tonight's opponents, on paper at least, look likely to prove far less a threat.

The Andorrans sit second from bottom in the group above fellow minnows San Marino, who they beat at home 2-0 on Thursday via a brace from defender Vales González.

Southgate will undoubtedly want to keep his players on a winning roll, but may take the opportunity to rotate his squad, with suggestions that Leeds striker Patrick Banford could be given the opportunity to make his first start as an England player.

Follow our guide below for all the ways to watch England vs Andorra online and get a World Cup 2022 qualifier wherever you are right now.

How to watch England vs Andorra from outside your country

For those looking to watch the game in the UK, US, Australia, Canada and New Zealand, we've got your viewing options listed out below. But if you're out of the country for today's match are worried that you'll miss the game, don't sweat it. With the option of using one of the best VPNs , you can tune in to the match no matter where you are in the world. Here's how to get started.

Use a VPN to watch World Cup 2022 qualifier football online from anywhere

How to watch England vs Andorra live stream in the UK

The great news for footy fans in the UK is that England vs Andorra is being shown live on ITV. The game is also being live streamed on ITV Hub at the same time. As it's ITV, anyone located in the UK can tune in for FREE - you must be in possession of a valid UK TV license, of course. For added on-the-go viewing convenience, ITV Hub has an excellent app that's available on nearly anything that plugs in these days - just give it a search on your device, phone or console of choice. England vs Andorra kicks off at 5pm BST, with ITV's coverage beginning at 4.30pm BST. If you're outside the UK but want your usual coverage, you can check out this free 30-day ExpressVPN trial and follow the instructions below.

England vs Andorra live stream: how to watch World Cup qualifier soccer online in the US

If you're in the US, ESPN2 and Spanish-language channel TUDN (formerly Univision Deportes Network) have the rights to show England vs Andorra in the US, which kicks off at 12pm ET / 9am PT. If you have ESPN on cable already, you're all set and can watch the match via the network's website - just log-in with details of your cable provider. How to watch England vs Andorra without cable If you don't have cable don't sweat it, you've still got plenty of options. Sling TV's Orange package costs just $35 a month and includes ESPN, but even better, Sling is currently offering new subscribers a fantastic bargain - right now you can save big bucks with this Sling TV deal, which lets you get a whole month of Sling Orange for a mere $10. Alternatively, fuboTV plans offer even more complete end-to-end cable replacement services, which offers ESPN and more than 120 other channels on plans starting from $64.99 a month. And, better still, it offers a FREE FuboTV trial. If you're outside the US right now you can always use a streaming VPN to get access to your home coverage.

How to watch an England vs Andorra live stream in Australia

Having snapped up the rights to the 2022 World Cup qualifiers, you'll need to tune in to Optus Sport to watch live coverage of England vs Andorra if you're down under. Make sure you set an alarm though – kick-off is at 2am AEST on Monday morning. If you're not in Oz, using a VPN will allow you to watch the coverage on your Optus account.

Can I live stream England vs Andorra in Canada?

None of the traditional Canadian sports broadcasters are showing this crucial World Cup qualifier, however, help is at hand for footy fans in the unlikely form of Latin American and Italian speciality channel TLN. The cable-only network has exclusive live broadcast rights to tonight's match, with kick-off time for Canucks at 12pm ET / 9am PT.

Live stream England vs Andorra in New Zealand