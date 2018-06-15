Egypt vs Uruguay live stream: how to watch today's World Cup match online

Live stream Egypt vs Uruguay - when and where The Egypt vs Uruguay match will take place at Central Stadium in Yekaterinburg, Russia. Central Stadium was built in 1957 and is located the farthest east of all 12 of the 2018 World Cup venues. The second match of the World Cup will take place on Friday, June 15 at 1pm BST (8am ET, 5am PT, 10pm AEST). Fans in Uruguay can catch the game at 9am and fans in Egypt can tune in at 2pm local time.

Egypt and Uruguay are set to go head to head in the second match of World Cup 2018 on Friday, June 15 at Central Stadium in Yekaterinburg, Russia.

All eyes are on Egypt’s Mohamed Salah who was injured while playing for Liverpool in the final of the UEFA Champions League. He suffered a shoulder injury that could possibly prevent him from playing in his team’s first World Cup match though Egyptian coach Hector Cuper is optimistic about Salah being able to play.

Egypt will need all the help they can get going up against Luis Suarez and Uruguay’s core team that reached the 2010 World Cup semi-finals, won the 2011 Copa America and have now qualified for three consecutive World Cups.

Whether you are in Egypt, Uruguay or anywhere else in the world, we’ll show you how to live stream the World Cup for free from wherever you are in the world. There's no excuse to miss Egypt vs Uruguay.

Use a VPN to watch the World Cup 2018 from anywhere for FREE

You don't have to miss a single minute of World Cup soccer - even if the country where you are isn't broadcasting certain games. Because every second of action is being shown somewhere (the UK, for example, is televising every game for free - see below), you can simply use a VPN to login to a region that is broadcasting the game. And it's really easy to do:

2. Connect to the appropriate server location

Simply open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location - it's super easy to do. If in any doubt, just head straight to the UK.

3. Go to the broadcaster's live stream or TVPlayer.com

If you know exactly what station you're hoping to catch the game on, then you don't need us any longer - head straight there. If you're not sure, just stick with TVPlayer.com in the UK. It will be showing all the games for free. You don't even have to sign up. Want to record the game and catch it in your spare time. TVPlayer Plus carries a £5.99 monthly fee but let's you 'record' up to 10 hours of TV to watch at your leisure. And you can take advantage of its 14-day free trial, too.

How to stream Egypt vs Uruguay live in the UK

From 1pm BST you'll be able to watch the action of the match between Egyot vs Uruguay live in the UK. This is thanks to coverage by BBC which will show the game broadcast on TV but also via its app for those watching online.

How to watch Uruguay vs Egypt: US live stream

Fox Sport is the official US broadcaster of the World Cup 2018 so that's where you can catch the game live. The Egypt vs Uruguay kick-off time will be 8am ET, 5am PT. The Fox Go app is another way to watch, ideal for those on the go. For all cord cutters that don't have cable, Fox Sports is also available to watch on streaming services such as Sling and Fubo . Another option – ideal if you don't have cable – is to watch the game via a VPN, which will let you watch as if you were in another country.

How to watch Egypt vs Uruguay: Canada live stream

For this tournament CTV is the official Canada broadcaster and will broadcast the Egypt vs Uruguay game live at 8am Ontario time or over the internet via the CTV Go app. Another option – ideal if you don't have cable – is to watch the game via a VPN, which will let you watch as if you were in another country.

How to watch Uruguay vs Egypt: Australia live stream

The game will be aired by paid for service Optus Sport which is the Australian broadcaster that will air the Egypt vs Uruguay game at 10pm AEST. Another option – ideal if you don't have cable – is to watch the game via a VPN, which will let you watch as if you were in another country.

How to watch Egypt vs Uruguay: New Zealand live stream

Sky Sports has won the rights to show the World Cup 2018 in New Zealand so you can catch the Egypt vs Uruguay game at 2am NZT. Or watch it via you mobile using the Sky Go app. Another option – ideal if you don't have cable – is to watch the game via a VPN, which will let you watch as if you were in another country.

