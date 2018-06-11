EE now lets you use the same number on your phone, tablet and smartwatch

EE has launched its Smart Number Technology, allowing you to use your mobile number not only on your phone, but also on your other devices such as your tablet, smartwatch and laptop.

The technology supports calls and texts on multiple devices, and it works even if you don't have your smartphone to hand.

You can sign up five devices to the service (plus your smartphone), although the connected devices will need an internet connection - either Wi-Fi or mobile.

EE says you'll be able to easily switch between devices when on a call, allowing you to move from your laptop to your handset if you want to leave the home or office, but continue your chat.

What's more, as long as your phone has an EE SIM card, your other connected devices can be on different providers and the service will still work.

Which devices are supported?

For now, it's just Apple devices which are supported, but EE says it will be bringing the Smart Number Technology to Android devices soon.

Primary device (you need one of these, on iOS 11.3 or later, with an EE pay monthly contract)

Paired devices (you can pair up to 5 of the following)

iPad Air / Air 2

iPad Mini 2 / Mini 3 / Mini 4

iPad 4

iPad Pro (2016 onwards)

iPad 2017

iPod Touch 2017 / 5th Gen / 6th Gen

Macbook Air (2012 onwards)

Macbook Pro (2012 onwards)

iMac (late 2012 onwards)

Mac Mini (late 2012 onwards)

Mac Pro (late 2012 onwards)

iMac Pro

Apple Watch 1 / 2 / 3

What's more, you can make multiple calls at the same time, so if you're on hold to a company on your phone, you can call your friends or family with a paired device to help ease the stress of the never-ending hold music.

EE says that there is no additional cost for the service, and that it's available to both new and existing customers.