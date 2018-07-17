Dyson V8 Absolute vacuum cleaner deal will suction less money from your wallet

Amazon Prime Day can be a great time for deals on flashy smart home tech. But this year Prime members can save big on one of our favorite premium vacuum brands, Dyson, to keep those smart homes clean.

Amazon just dusted off a Prime Exclusive deal on Dyson V8 Absolute Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaners that will save you 27% off the list price.

The V8 Absolute was Dyson’s premier cordless option until it unveiled the V10 line. It has a 40 minute battery life, tools and filters for picking up pet hair and allergens, and an option to convert it to handheld mode.

Now Dyson and Amazon are discounting the incredibly popular V8 model for the more budget-conscious consumer. With this deal, you’ll pay $364.99, a $135 savings from the original $499 price.

Dyson V8 Absolute Vacuum Cleaner: was $499, now $364.99

The one-day only deal gets you a cordless vacuum cleaner at a 27% discount. Dyson vacuums rarely get marked down, so now's the time to claim 40 minutes of cordless vacuuming bliss. View Deal

Non-Prime members do have a smaller savings deal available: $420, or 16% off, for the V8 Absolute—still a price worth considering.

You can claim the deal on Amazon until midnight (PT) on Wednesday or until supplies last. If you’re looking for a powerful, versatile vacuum you couldn’t normally afford, now’s the time to give your carpet the posh cleaning it deserves.

