Dyson deals at Walmart: save $100 on the Dyson V7 Vacuum during Cyber Week

Walmart has extended their Cyber Monday sale with Cyber Week deals that you can shop right now. You can find incredible savings on popular gift ideas, which include the best-selling Dyson vacuum.



For a limited time, you can get the Dyson V7 Motorhead on sale for $179. That's a massive $100 discount and the lowest price we've seen for the cord-less vacuum.



The Dyson V7 is powered by the digital motor V7 and includes two different cleaner heads to effectively clean carpets and hardwood floors. Perfect for pet owners, the cord-less vacuum captures microscopic dirt and pet hairs, and the Hygienic dirt ejector allows you to empty the bin without touching any dirt. The lightweight Dyson can also easily transform into a handheld vacuum and includes a selection of quick-release items such as a crevice and combination tool and a convenient docking station.

Dyson V7 Motorhead Cord-Free Vacuum: $279 $179 at Walmart

The powerful Dyson V7 gets a $100 price cut at Walmart. The cord-free vacuum features a V7 motorhead to deep clean carpets and hard floors and includes a convenient hand-held vac.

Shop more of Walmart's best vacuum deals that include the Hoover Pet Vacuum on sale for $59, and the Bissell Pet Hair Eraser Vacuum on sale for $249.

Walmart vacuum deals:

Hoover WindTunnel XL Pet Bagless Upright Vacuum: $59 at Walmart

Get the powerful Hoover WindTunnel XL Pet on sale for $59 at Walmart's Cyber Week sale. Designed for pet owners, the upright vacuum comes with special tools for pet hair removal and a carbon media filter to absorb pet odors.

Bissell Pet Hair Eraser Bagless Upright Vacuum Cleaner: $299 $249 at Walmart

Save $50 on the top-rated Bissell Pet Hair upright vacuum cleaner. Perfect for pet owners, the bagless vacuum can conveniently transform into a detachable, portable canister and features a tangle-free brush roll to tackle pesky pet hair.

