Last-minute Christmas gifts from Walmart: here are the 10 best deals

Christmas is less than a week away, and if you're still on the lookout for gift ideas, then you're in luck. Walmart's Daily Deal Drop sale is happening now and includes discounts on best-selling items that qualify for free two-day shipping.



To help you sort through all the offers, we've rounded up Walmart's ten best last-minute gifts below. Walmart's top bargains include the Fitbit Versa 2 Smartwatch on sale for $130, the Xbox One S All Digital Edition 3-game Bundle on sale for $160, and the all-new Apple iPad on sale for $329. You can also find discounts on best-selling appliances like the iRobot Roomba 670 Robot Vacuum on sale for $244 and the Keurig K-Compact Single-Serve Coffee Maker on sale for $59.



As we mentioned above, all of Walmart's last-minute gifts qualify for free two-day shipping. Sunday is the last day for free delivery to ensure your items get there by Christmas Eve, so you should take advantage of these deals now before it's too late.

Walmart's 10 best last-minute Christmas gifts:

Google Home Mini (Chalk) + Frozen 2 Book: $49 $19 at Walmart

Frozen fans can get the Google Home Mini and the Frozen 2 Book on sale for $19. As you read the book out loud, the smart speaker will play relevant sound effects and music to bring the story to life.

Roku Express HD Streaming Media Player: $29.99 $24 at Walmart

Walmart has the all-new Roku Express streaming stick on sale for just $24. The streaming device allows you to stream your favorite content in HD including live TV, news, sports, movies, TV shows, and more.

Fitbit Versa 2 Smartwatch: $199.95 $129 at Walmart

Walmart has the all-new Fitbit Versa 2 smartwatch on sale for a record low price of $129. The smartwatch provides a remarkable six-day battery life and allows you to store 300 or so songs on your wrist.

Apple iPad (7th Gen) 128GB Wi-Fi: $429 $329 at Walmart

The latest model Apple iPad gets a $100 price cut at Walmart's Black Friday sale. The 10.2-inch tablet packs 128GB of storage and is available in Gold, Silver or Grey.



Apple AirPods (2019) with Charging Case: $159 $144 at Walmart

Get the latest model Apple AirPods on sale for $144 at Walmart. The truly wireless earbuds come with a charging case that provides a further 20 hours of battery life and up to three hours of talk time on a single charge.

Xbox One S All Digital Edition | 3x game codes | $249.99 $149 at Walmart

If you don't want the hassle of a physical collection, this All Digital Edition is the best Xbox One deal for you. You'll also receive game codes for Minecraft and Sea of Thieves in this bundle, with some Fortnite DLC thrown in for good measure.

23andMe DNA Test: $199 $129 at Walmart

A unique gift idea, you can save $70 on the 23andMe DNA test. The DNA kit includes ancestry service plus more than 85 DNA-based online reports on health predispositions, carrier status, and traits with just one test.

Farberware 3.2 Quart Oil-less Multi-Functional Fryer: $69 $42 at Walmart

A perfect holiday gift for anyone on your list, you can get the best-selling Farberware Fryer on sale for $42. That's a $28 price cut for the 3.2-quart fryer that allows you to cook your favorite fried foods with less oil.

Keurig K-Compact Single-Serve Coffee Maker: $67 $59 at Walmart

A great Christmas gift idea for coffee lovers, the Keurig K-compact is on sale for $59. The sing-sever coffee maker can brew a cup joe in under a minute and comes in five different color choices.

iRobot Roomba 670 Robot Vacuum: $329.99 $244 at Walmart

Always a best-seller during Black Friday, Walmart has the iRobot Roomba 670 on sale for $244. That's an $86 discount and the best price we've found for the Alexa-enabled robot vacuum.

