Dolphins vs Cowboys live stream: how to watch today's NFL 2019 football from anywhere

It already feels like NFL Sundays never went away and this weekend we’ll get to see the Miami Dolphins face off against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium in week 3 of the 2019-2020 season. We’re here to make sure you catch every minute of today’s game - see how to get a Dolphins vs Cowboys live stream regardless of where in the world you are.

Miami Dolphins vs Dallas Cowboys - when and where? The Dolphins will go up against the Cowboys today at the 80,000+ AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Kick-off time is set for 12pm local time, so that’s 10am PT, 6pm BST or 3am AEST.

The Dolphins are going into today’s game after an epic 43-0 loss against the New England Patriots last Sunday. In addition to not scoring a single touchdown during the game, Miami only managed 184 yards of total offense. The Dolphins will likely aim to redeem themselves during today’s game but how will they fare against the Cowboys?

Dallas is already off to a great start this season after defeating the New York Giants 35-17 during week 1 and the team was able to keep the momentum going last Sunday with a 31-21 win against the Washington Redskins. While the Redskins scored the first touchdown during the second quarter, it was the 51-yard touchdown from Dak Prescott to Devin Smith that ultimately turned the game in the Cowboys favor.

The Cowboys are currently the favorite in today’s game but could the Dolphins turn things around and earn their first win of the season?

Whether you’re a Dolphins fan in Florida, a Cowboys fan in Texas or just want to tune in to catch all the action at today’s game, we’ll show you how to live stream the Dolphins vs Cowboys from anywhere in the world so you don’t miss a single play.

Watch the Dolphins vs Cowboys game online from outside your country (or in a blackout)

Watching this game from the US, UK, Canada or Australia? We'll tell you how to catch the NFL game further down in the article.

But if you're somewhere else in the world - or if a coverage blackout is stopping you from watching in the US - then there's still a way you can live stream Dolphins vs Cowboys online (and you don't even have to slum it with a grainy, illegal feed you've found on Reddit). Instead you could use a VPN - or Virtual Private Network - to change the IP address to one in a different state or country which does have a stream. And it's not even hard to do.

We've tested over 100 VPNs to try and settle on the best and we think that ExpressVPN is the undisputed champ. It's fast, secure and compatible with loads of devices (including Android, iOS, Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox, PlayStation, etc). You can even try it for 30 days for free. That's why Express takes all the plaudits. Sign up for ExpressVPN for 12 months now and you'll get 49% off the usual price as well as an extra 3 months FREE. Great value for such an excellent service. From there, you simply open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location - it's super easy to do. Choose any country showing a live NFL stream and watch as if you were in that country.

How to watch the Dolphins vs Cowboys in the US

If you live in the US and have a television, you’ll be able to watch this NFL game as it airs on Fox . The network will show the game at 1pm ET / 10am PT and with the Fox Sports Go app , you’ll also be able to stream the Dolphins vs Cowboys on your mobile devices, Roku, Xbox, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV or Apple TV. Not interested in paying for an expensive cable subscription just to watch the NFL this season? Don’t worry as there are a range of different streaming services, all at different price points, available to help you watch this game. We’ve listed a few of our favorite NFL streaming options below to make things a little easier for you.

Can I watch with the NFL Game Pass?

Well it's a no and a yes. The NFL Game Pass in the US will only let you watch a replay of the game, but not the live action.

Interestingly, it's a different story with an International NFL Game Pass where all 256 regular season games are being shown absolutely live...shame you can't officially get access to that if you and your laptop's IP address is in the US.

Other ways cord cutters can stream NFL live online

Sling TV $40 per month - Sling TV splits its live NFL options across its $25 a month Blue plan and $25 a month Orange plan. By combining the two, you get a $10 dollar discount and access to Fox, NBC, ESPN and the NFL Network.

Hulu with Live TV $40 per month - Hulu with Live TV includes CBS, Fox, NBC and ESPN but does not come with NFL Network.

FuboTV $35 for the first month - FuboTV gives you the first month at a discounted rate but after that the price increases to $45 a month. The service includes CBS, Fox, NBC and the NFL Network but does not come with ESPN.

DirecTV Now $50 per month - DirecTV Now includes CBS, Fox, NBC, ESPN and for $5 extra you can add the NFL Network. However, with this service you can only watch football on local TV stations live.

YouTubeTV $40 per month - YouTubeTV gives you access to CBS, Fox, NBC and ESPN but just like with Hulu with Live TV, there is no NFL Network.

How to stream the Cowboys vs Dolphins in the UK

For die-hard American football fans, you’re first option should be NFL’s International Game Pass as it allows you to watch every regular season game for £143.99 or just 50p per game! While Sky Sports will be showing many NFL games on television this season, unfortunately the network won’t be showing any games this Sunday which makes NFL Game Pass your best bet to watch the Dolphins vs Cowboys in the UK. Out of the UK this weekend? If geo-blocking is getting in your way of watching the NFL action then you could try downloading and installing a VPN as described further up the page. That will let you then change your IP address to the UK and watch as if you were sat back at home.

Get a NFL live stream in Canada for Free

While TSN is the exclusive broadcast partner of the NFL in Canada, unfortunately the network won’t be showing the Dolphins vs Cowboys game. Thankfully the streaming service DAZN has you covered as it will show every Dallas Cowboys game during the 2019 regular season and playoffs. With DAZN you can watch this game online, on mobile and on your favorite streaming devices as the service supports Apple TV, Chromecast, AMazon Fire TV, Android TV, Roku, Xbox One and PS4. It costs $20 a month or $150 per year but there is a FREE TRIAL available if you want to check it out for yourself to watch today’s game.

Live stream Dolphins vs Cowboys in Australia