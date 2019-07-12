Djokovic vs Bautista Agut live stream: how to watch Wimbledon 2019 semi-final online from anywhere

Tennis's "Big Three" have all made it to the last four of the Wimbledon 2019, promising a final that could see Novak Djokovic play either Rafa Nadal or Roger Federer. The trio have shared the past 10 grand slams between them. Can Spain's Roberto Bautista Agut deny the veterans an 11th straight win? You'll be able to watch all the action from Centre Court no matter where you are in the world with our Wimbledon Djokovic vs Bautista Agut live stream guide below.

Defending champion Djokovic remains the hot favourite to win this year's competition with Betfair having lost only one set so far, the minor blemish coming in the third round against Poland's Hubert Hurkacz.

Novak Djokovic vs Roberto Bautista Agut - where and when Today's semi-final takes place on Centre Court at the legendary All England Club in Wimbledon, South West London. Play is due to start at 1pm BST local time.

The four-time Wimbledon winner looked near-unstoppable on his way to his ninth semi-final at SW19, losing only six games against Belgian David Goffin 6-4, 6-0, 6-2 on Wednesday.

Bautista Agut clearly didn't have high expectations of going far at Wimbledon this year - he was forced to cancel a stag do in Ibiza due to his impressive run. Despite Nadal's form, the Spaniard will rightly feel in with a chance today, having beaten Djokovic both times they've played this year and three of the past five .

You can watch today's Wimbledon 2019 tennis semi-final using the guide below - read on to find out how to get your lawn tennis fix from anywhere in the world with a Djokovic vs Bautista Agut live stream.

Use a VPN to live stream all the tennis at Wimbledon from outside your country

This match is being broadcast all over the world - we'll tell you some of the UK, US< Australian, Canada and New Zealand broadcasters below.

But if you're abroad today and still want to watch your familiar old coverage, you'll need to download and install a VPN to get around the geo-restrictions that will block you.

It's really easy to live stream Wimbledon with a VPN, especially as we've done the hard work for you by reviewing over 100 of the best (and worst) providers to see which one is best. Honestly, it was quite an easy choice to pick out ExpressVPN, thanks to its water-tight security, rapid connection speeds and super easy-to-use interface. We really like that you can use it on such a vast number of devices, too, with apps on Android, iPhone, iPad, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Roku, PS4, Xbox and more all available. And don't forget that getting a VPN isn't just a great idea for watching tennis. Your day-to-day online life (think banking and shopping) is made safer with a Virtual Private Network thanks to the anonymous, encrypted tunnels they use. They're great for accessing blocked websites and loads of people use them to access foreign Netflix catalogues, too.

How to live stream Djokovic vs Bautista Agut in the UK for free

The BBC has got comprehensive coverage of this match and all of Wimbledon (as always!). There are HD and 4K UHD possibilities and you can also watch via laptop, mobile and tablet on the iPlayer app, completely free. Today's match will be broadcast live on BBC 2, with coverage starting at 12.30pm Out of the UK today? You'll soon find that the iPlayer coverage is geo-blocked. Annoying, but as we explain above, getting a VPN to virtually relocate to the UK. Once you've installed one and connected to a UK-based server, head over to TVPlayer.com where you'll find all of the UK's Freeview channels in one, robust place.

How to watch a Djokovic vs Bautista Agut live stream in the US

US tennis fans have a couple of different options for catching today's semi-final on TV. You can either tune into the Tennis Channel or ESPN. It's worth knowing that both of these are cable-based services so in order to watch you'll need to have a subscription. Unless you're a cable cutter, in which case you can also access the ESPN Wimbledon live stream by grabbing a subscription (or free trial) to any of the following TV streaming services:

Logging in to the broadcast from overseas is also a great option using a US VPN and following the instructions above.

How to watch a Djokovic vs Bautista Agut live stream in Australia

Good news Down Under - free-to-air Channel Seven is showing Wimbledon 2019 coverage. That means you can enjoy it directly through your TV or you can stream it via 7live.com.au on your favourite gadget be it a phone, tablet or computer. Live coverage will also be on offer from Fox if you're a cable subscriber Down Under. And then there's the new face in sports streaming, Kayo (early rounds live, quarter finals onwards on demand). A Kayo Sports Basic Package costs $25 per month and allows users to stream across two devices simultaneously. Alternatively, the service also offers a Kayo Sports Premium Package, which provides three concurrent streams for $35 per month. If you try to watch any of that Wimbledon coverage online outside Australia, you'll need to use a VPN.

How to live stream Djokovic vs Bautista Agut in Canada

Like in the US, Canada has cable-only viewing of Wimbledon 2019 - this time on TSN. It's a subscription service, we're afraid, so you'll have to pay some dollars if you want to watch this year's tennis action.

Stream Djokovic vs Bautista Agut live in New Zealand for free