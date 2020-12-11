Disney Plus is getting a price increase in 2021 – will it be worth it?

The Disney Plus price in the US will increase to $7.99 per month from its current $6.99 cost, Disney has confirmed. This was mentioned at the end of a long investor day livestream, that saw new announcements in the Marvel and Star Wars universes.

The price increase is coming to US customers in March 2021.

No matter where you are, it seems like Disney is experimenting with prices for the popular streaming service next year. In some territories outside the US, like the UK, the price will increase to reflect the addition of new general entertainment content under the Star brand.

That's not going to happen in the US, which already has Hulu to cover this type of show and movie.

Nonetheless, the Disney Plus price increase may incentivize US subscribers to opt for the current $69.99 per year price tier, rather than paying monthly – this would delay you paying anything extra until that year is over.

Will it be worth it?

In short, it seems like it. Disney is going all-in on the streaming service, which means the volume of content scheduled to arrive on the Disney Plus platform is massive – this will include new Star Wars TV shows like Ahsoka and Rangers of the New Republic, and Marvel shows like Moon Knight, Secret Invasion, She Hulk, Ms Marvel and many others.

That's not even including Pixar and Disney Animation, which each have new movies and shows planned for the service. It should be a pretty busy few years for watching Disney-owned content from home.

If you pay yearly, Disney Plus is basically the price of a new video game – that's not bad, considering the costs of some of the service's competitors.