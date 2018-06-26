Denmark vs France live stream: how to watch today's World Cup match online

Live stream Denmark vs France - when and where Denmark vs France takes place at the World Cup's premier venue: the 81,000 capacity Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow which will eventually host the final. The match is on Tuesday, June 26 and kick off is at 5pm local time, so that's 3pm BST, 10am ET, 7am PT, midnight AEST, and 4pm in both Denmark and France.

France are already through to the last 16 of the 2018 FIFA World Cup but will keen to find a fluidity and rhythm that has so far eluded them, while Denmark know that a draw in Moscow will see them through, too. It's set up to be an intriguing tie and you're in the right place if you want to live stream it all for free.

Denmark find themselves in an indirect play-off with Australia for the crucial second qualifying spot, and if they fail to win or draw against France, a Socceroos win against Peru could end their Russia 2018 World Cup dream depending on goal difference, which is currently two goals in the Danes' favour. Talisman Christian Eriksen scored one of the goals of the tournament in round two and Denmark will be looking to the Tottenham man as their key source inspiration once again.

France's two victories in Group C have been laboured, but the flair of Griezmann, Pogba, Mbappe and co could become more apparent in this relatively pressure-free nature of this final group fixture.

We've been keeping you informed about all the live streams options in our World Cup 2018 watching guide and this match is no different, so scroll down to see how you can live stream Denmark vs France for free.

Use a VPN to watch the World Cup 2018 from anywhere for FREE

You don't have to miss a single minute of World Cup soccer - even if the country where you are isn't broadcasting certain games. Because every second of action is being shown somewhere (the UK, for example, is televising every game for free - see below), you can simply use a VPN to login to a region that is broadcasting the game. And it's really easy to do:

2. Connect to the appropriate server location

Simply open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location - it's super easy to do. If in any doubt, just head straight to the UK.

3. Go to the broadcaster's live stream or TVPlayer.com

If you know exactly what station you're hoping to catch the game on, then you don't need us any longer - head straight there. If you're not sure, just stick with TVPlayer.com in the UK. It will be showing all the games for free. You don't even have to sign up. Want to record the game and catch it in your spare time. TVPlayer Plus carries a £5.99 monthly fee but let's you 'record' up to 10 hours of TV to watch at your leisure. And you can take advantage of its 14-day free trial, too.

How to stream Denmark vs France live in the UK

Live coverage of Denmark vs France in the UK will be broadcast by ITV, with kick-off at 3pm. Don't forget there's the ITV Hub app for tablet and mobile viewing, too. To catch the UK broadcast if you're abroad, you'll need to download and install a VPN for the occasion. That will let you virtually change your IP address to somewhere in the UK, where you can then pick up the UK live stream on TVPlayer.com.

How to watch France vs Denmark: Canada live stream

In Canada, CTV won the rights to show the FIFA World Cup 2018. That means cable users can watch Denmark vs France on TV, online or via the CTV Go app. Kick off is 10am EDT. Logging in to another nation's broadcast is also a great option using a VPN following the instructions above.

How to watch Denmark vs France: Australia live stream

This is obviously a key game for the Socceroos, so you'll want to tune in on a second screen to see how Denmark get on against France. Free-to-air SBS has announced that it will now be showing all of the group games at the Russia 2018 World Cup. The official Australian broadcaster will air the Denmark vs France game at midnight AEST, running into Wednesday morning. And don't worry if you're out of the country and want to catch that SBS (or UK broadcast) as using a VPN will let you watch as if you were back at home.

How to watch Denmark vs France: US live stream

Football fans in the US can watch the World Cup on Fox Sports as the network is the official broadcaster in the US. The Denmark vs France match will begin at 10am ET and at 7am PT and will be shown on Fox. If you’re on the go, you can also watch all of Fox’s coverage via its Fox Sports Go app on either Android or iOS. Cord cutters without a cable subscription don’t have to miss out on the action either, as they can watch the World Cup on streaming services such as Sling or fuboTV . If you’d rather watch the match for free, you could also use a VPN to change your location and watch another country’s broadcast online.

How to watch France vs Denmark: New Zealand live stream

In New Zealand, Sky Sports has won the rights to show the World Cup finals from Russia. That means access via the Sky GO app for subscribers as well. Kick off for Denmark vs France is New Zealand is at the somewhat unsociable hour of 2am NZST. If you've read the rest of this article, you probably know the alternative route by now. You could give a VPN a try as per the instructions above.

