Dell XPS deals are slashing prices by up to $700 this weekend

Dell XPS deals are offering some stunning price drops this weekend, with up to $700 off luxury ultra-books. However, the best offer to catch our eye today is this $450 saving on the touchscreen Dell XPS 13. That discount leaves us with an $899.99 final cost - an excellent price for the gem in Dell's lineup, and one that gets even better once you take a look under the hood.

With a 10th generation i7 processor at the helm you're not getting Intel's latest chip here, but there's plenty of power in the hexacore CPU. Combine that with 16GB RAM, a 512GB SSD and the InfinityEdge touchscreen panel and the fantastic value of this Dell XPS deal shines through.

However, if you're going for the big bucks savings, this 2-in-1 Dell XPS 13 is the way to go. A $700 discount brings the final price of this convertible laptop down to $1,399.99 from a $2,099.99 MSRP. That's a lot of cash staying in the bank, and while you're keeping the 10th gen i7 processor and 16GB RAM here, you're upgrading your storage to 1TB. We usually see these 2-in-1 configurations carrying a hefty premium, so getting additional flexibility features in here really pays off as well.

Today's best Dell XPS deals

Dell XPS 13 touchscreen laptop: $1,349.99 $899.99 at Dell

$899.99 is an excellent price to pay for a Dell XPS 13 laptop, but with a hexa-core i7 processor, 16GB RAM and a 512GB SSD sitting inside that value skyrockets even further. We usually only see Dell XPS deals offering 256GB of storage with 8GB RAM in this price range, which makes this weekend's offer particularly enticing.

Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 touchscreen laptop: $2,099.99 $1,399.99 at Dell

If you need something a little more flexible, for presenting at work or streaming at home, the Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 is also seeing some excellent discounts right now. You can save $700 on this i7 configuration, with 16GB RAM inside and a massive 1TB SSD as well.

