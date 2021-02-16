Dell XPS 13 deals reach just $734 for an Intel Core i7 model today - great value

We've seen our fair share of Dell XPS 13 deals over the past few days - thanks to Dell's own Presidents' Day sales dropping a few doorbusters here and there, but we think we've just spotted the best ones yet.

In particular, this Core i7 model with a 256GB SSD for $734.99 (was $1,049.99) and this Core i7 model with a 512GB SSD for $783.99 (was $1,149.99) have caught our eye. As you've probably gleaned from the specs so far - these are pretty powerful machines for the money and it's not every day you see an XPS 13 almost break the sub-$700 barrier with such a powerful processor under the hood.

It is, however, worth noting that these XPS 13 deals are for an updated older model and do have a slightly thicker bottom bezel than the newest 2020/2021 chassis version. That said, the newest models simply can't hold a candle to these ones when it comes to outright value as you'd be looking at paying at least an extra $200 just to secure yourself the latest model with an i3 processor.

With a 10th gen Core i7, this XPS is also easily beating out its competition from other brands right now too, such as the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon ($949.99) and the newest Apple MacBook Air M1 ($987.61). Both of these ultrabooks are fine choices with high-end features, excellent build quality, and up-to-date specs but right now they can't compete with the XPS 13 with regards to value. Subsequently, these XPS 13's are looking like a rather solid buy right now for those looking for a slick ultrabook.

Dell XPS 13 deals today

Dell XPS 13 (Core i7, 256GB): $1,049.99 $734.99 at Dell

Save $315 - With such a low price, you'd be fooled into thinking this Dell XPS 13 deal is on a baseline version. With a 10th gen Intel Core i7 processor, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD that's not the case however - this is one speedy ultrabook for the cash. While not the latest model anymore, this one's coming in at around $200 cheaper than the 2020 / 2021 versions right now with similar power and specs, so it's a great buy.

Dell XPS 13 (Core i7, 512GB): $1,149.99 $784.99 at Dell

Save $366 - Need a little bit more space on that drive? You can actually save even more by upgrading to this 512GB SSD version. Whether that's worth it to you or not is down to your own personal use case, however, for most users we'd definitely recommend upping that drive a bit so you've got more space for all your media.

