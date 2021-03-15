Deal alert: the all-new Apple Watch 6 is on sale for $374 at Amazon

If you're looking to score a deal on the all-new Apple Watch, then you're in luck. Right now, Amazon has the Apple Watch Series 6 on sale for $374 (was $399). That's a $25 discount and the best price we've found for the feature-packed smartwatch.

Apple Watch 6 deal

Apple Watch Series 6 (40mm, GPS): $399 $374 at Amazon

Save $25 - The all-new Apple Watch Series 6 gets a $25 price cut at Amazon. The 40mm smartwatch features a new S6 processor, blood oxygen monitoring (although most won't use that), an ECG app, and elevation tracking. This deal applies to the Black, White, Pink, and Navy sport band.

View Deal

The feature-rich Apple Watch 6 tracks activity, workouts, and calories and now includes a sleep app that helps you establish a regular bedtime routine to get a better night's rest. The smartwatch also includes new health features such as blood oxygen monitoring and an ECG app that alerts you when an irregular heart rate is detected. The waterproof Apple watch also helps you stay connected with the ability to take calls and reply to texts directly from your wrist.



While this isn't the lowest price we've seen for the Series 6 smartwatch, it's the best deal you can find right now and an impressive discount for the Black, White, and Pink sport band. If you're interested in more color on your wrist, Amazon has the Apple Watch 6 with a Red sport band on sale for $349.

More Apple Watch deals

Shop more offers with our roundup of the best cheap Apple Watch deals and sales that are happening now.