Hurry! The Apple Watch 6 hits lowest sale price ever at Amazon

If you're looking to snag a deal on the latest Apple Watch, then you're in luck. We've spotted the Apple Watch 6 on sale for just $319.99 when you apply the additional $64.99 savings at checkout. That's the best deal we've found and $10 less than the Black-Friday record-low price.

Apple Watch 6 deal

Apple Watch Series 6 (40mm, GPS): $399 $319.99 at Amazon

Save $64.99 - Amazon has the Apple Watch 6 on sale for a record-low price of $319.99 when you apply the additional $64.99 savings at checkout. The 40mm smartwatch features a new S6 processor, blood oxygen monitoring, an ECG app, and elevation tracking. This deal applies to the Red sport band.

The feature-rich Apple Watch 6 tracks activity, workouts, and calories and now includes a sleep app that helps you establish a regular bedtime routine to get a better night's rest. The Series 6 includes new health features such as blood oxygen monitoring and an ECG app that alerts you when an irregular heart rate is detected. The waterproof smartwatch also helps you stay connected with the ability to take calls and reply to texts directly from your wrist.



As we mentioned above, this is not only a fantastic deal but the lowest price we've seen for the Series 6 smartwatch. Today's Apple Watch deal is for the Product Red sport band, but you can also find the White, Pink, and Navy sport band on sale for $384.99.

