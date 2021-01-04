Dakar Rally live stream 2021: how to watch every stage of the race online anywhere

The Dakar Rally returns to Saudi Arabia for its 43rd run, but the 2021 edition brings us an entirely different route to last year's, which both starts and finishes in Jeddah. Follow our guide as we explain where to find a Dakar Rally stream you can trust and watch all the key moments from the race online from anywhere right now.

The Dakar is renowned for being the world's toughest and most dangerous off-road endurance race, and this year's event will take in 4,767km of deserts, sand dunes, winding roads, stony tracks and navigational hazards aplenty, split across 12 timed stages, including a marathon stage and two loop stages.

Watch Dakar Rally live stream 2021 The 2021 Dakar Rally is a 12-stage event that takes place from Sunday, January 3 and finishes on Friday, January 15. Full Dakar Rally live stream and TV channel details can be found below - watch you preferred race coverage wherever you are in the world right now with the help of a speedy VPN.

The starting position for Stage 1 will be determined by the outcome of the pre-race Prologue stage on January 2 and, just like last year, the roadbooks for each stage of the race will only be handed out 10 minutes before the daily racing starts.

At 813km, Stage 4 is the longest individual leg of the race, but the marathon stage, which spans Stages 7 and 8 immediately after the rest day on January 9, will be a much bigger challenge, featuring nearly 1,500km of hills, stony plateaus and a mix of winding and fast sections, as well as some of the best views in the country.

Carlos Sainz (the father of F1 star Carlos Sainz Jr.) was the hero of last year's race, winning the Dakar Rally for the third time in the Cars Class. As ever, there are different competitions for different categories, but a Class for Classic cars has been introduced for this year's event, along with the regulars: bikes, quads, cars, SSV/UTV, and trucks.

Whether you’re a petrolhead or just want to kick off 2021 with something a bit different, we’ll show you how to watch a Dakar Rally live stream online from anywhere in the world.

How to watch a Dakar Rally live stream from outside your country

We've recommended some of the best places to live stream the Dakar Rally below. But you might run into a problem trying to tune in if you're abroad right now - even if you're fully registered and in all likelihood paying a subscription fee.

This is because of something called geo-blocking - best thought of as a kind of digital border - but it's not nearly as scary as it sounds. We can help you get back to your preferred Dakar Rally live stream in no time at all.

Simply follow our VPN advice below and you'll soon be up and running with a great bit of software that allows you to relocate your device back to your country of residence - thereby regaining access to all the streaming services and content you normally enjoy at home.

How to watch Dakar Rally: live stream the 2021 race in the US

Rally fans based in the US can catch highlights and analysis of each Dakar Rally stage on NBCSN, with coverage usually starting at around 6 or 6.30pm ET every evening. Not got cable? NBCSN is available on the great value over-the-top streaming service Sling TV. It's compatible with Apple TV, Roku, Xbox One, Chromecast as well as lots of other devices, and it's easy to get started with a FREE trial offer. If you find yourself unable to tune in because you're out of the country, remember that you can use a VPN to watch your usual coverage just like you would at home.

2021 Dakar Rally live stream: how to watch the race online in Canada

Canadians are able to get in on the Dakar Rally action via FloRacing, which streams online so you can watch from anywhere. A monthly subscription will cost you $12.50, which will give you access to coverage of major racing events for 30 days. Not in Canada to catch your usual motor sport live stream? Tune is a normal by using a VPN and make sure you don't miss a moment of the action.

How to watch Dakar Rally 2021: UK live stream and TV details

Fans based in the UK need to tune into Eurosport to get their fill of daily highlights from the 2021 Dakar Rally. Eurosport is available with basic Sky TV packages or via a Eurosport Player monthly (£9.99) or annual pass (£39.99). If you're from the UK but not at home right now, you can get your Dakar Rally fix as usual with the aid of a quality VPN.

How to watch Dakar Rally FREE: live stream 2021 race online in Australia

Daily highlights from the 2021 Dakar Rally are set to be broadcast on free-to-air SBS at 5.30pm AEDT each evening from from January 4-16. This means that Aussie viewers can make use of the free SBS On Demand streaming service to catch the best of the Dakar Rally action on a wide range of devices every day. Don't worry if you're out of the country and want to catch that SBS broadcast - using a VPN will let you watch as if you were back at home on your laptop, mobile or other TV streaming device.

How to get a Dakar Rally live stream: watch the 2021 race in New Zealand

In New Zealand it's Sky Sport that has bagged the rights to show all of the 2021 Dakar Rally highlights. You can generally tune in on Sky Sport 5 from 10pm NZDT each night from January 4-16.