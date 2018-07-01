Croatia vs Denmark live stream: how to watch today's World Cup football online

Live stream Croatia vs Denmark - when and where This round of 16 game sees World Cup dark horses Croatia takes on Denmark at the Nizhny Novgorod Stadium. The game will kick-off at 9pm in Russia. So that's 7pm BST, 11am PT, 2pm ET, 4am AEST - or 8pm in Croatia and Denmark.

This Russia 2018 round of 16 game sees the tournament's emerging dark horse Croatia take on Denmark. It may not be the most grandstanding FIFA World Cup fixture of the last 16, but the well-organised Danes will be looking to upset the much-fancied Croatia team.

Denmark cruised past Peru but drew with Australia and France, meaning that they crept rather than flew through the group stages. Croatia, on the other hand saw great performances from the likes of Luca Modric and Ivan Rakitic which meant Nigeria and Argentina were easily bested before the making it three wins from three against plucky Iceland.

The midfield will be where the action happens in this match with Real Madrid's Luca Modric and Barcelona's Rakitic taking on the likes of Tottenham Hotspur's Christian Eriksen.

You can live stream the Croatia vs Denmark World Cup 2018 match for free using our tips below, and every other match with our handy World Cup viewing guide. Or read on to see you options for this game where you are.

Use a VPN to watch the World Cup 2018 from anywhere for FREE

You don't have to miss a single minute of World Cup soccer - even if the country where you are isn't broadcasting certain games. Because every second of action is being shown somewhere (the UK, for example, is televising every game for free - see below), you can simply use a VPN to login to a region that is broadcasting the game. And it's really easy to do:

2. Connect to the appropriate server location

Simply open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location - it's super easy to do. If in any doubt, just head straight to the UK.

3. Go to the broadcaster's live stream or TVPlayer.com

If you know exactly what station you're hoping to catch the game on, then you don't need us any longer - head straight there. If you're not sure, just stick with TVPlayer.com in the UK. It will be showing all the games for free. You don't even have to sign up. Want to record the game and catch it in your spare time. TVPlayer Plus carries a £5.99 monthly fee but let's you 'record' up to 10 hours of TV to watch at your leisure. And you can take advantage of its 14-day free trial, too.

How to stream Croatia vs Denmark live in the UK

From 7pm BST you'll be able to watch the action of the match between Croatia vs Denmark live in the UK. This is thanks to coverage by ITV which will show the game broadcast on TV but also via its ITV Hub app for those watching online. If you're abroad, you'll see that the ITV coverage is blocked. To watch outside the British Isles, you'll need a VPN and then the live stream from TVPlayer.com.

How to watch Croatia vs Denmark: Australia live stream

Free-to-air SBS has announced that it will now be showing all of the games at the Russia 2018 World Cup. The official Australian broadcaster which will air the Croatia vs Denmark game at 4am AEST - set your alarms for an early Monday morning start if you're down under. And don't worry if you're out of the country and want to catch that SBS (or UK broadcast) as using a VPN will let you watch as if you were back at home.

How to watch Denmark vs Croatia: US live stream

Fox Sport is the official US broadcaster of the World Cup 2018 so that's where you can catch the game live. The Croatia vs Denmark kick-off time will be 11am PT, 2pm ET. The Fox Go app is another way to watch, ideal for those on the go. For all cord cutters that don't have cable, Fox Sports is also available to watch on streaming services such as Sling and Fubo . Another option – ideal if you don't have cable – is to watch the game via a VPN, which will let you watch as if you were in another country.

How to watch Croatia vs Denmark: Canada live stream

For this tournament CTV is the official Canada broadcaster and will broadcast the Croatia vs Denmark game live at 2pm Ontario time or over the internet via the CTV Go app. Another option – ideal if you don't have cable – is to watch the game via a VPN, which will let you watch as if you were in another country.

How to watch Denmark vs Croatia: New Zealand live stream

Sky Sports has won the rights to show the World Cup 2018 in New Zealand so you can catch the Croatia vs Denmark game at 6am Wellington time. Or watch it via you mobile using the Sky Go app. Another option – ideal if you don't have cable – is to watch the game via a VPN service, which will let you watch as if you were in another country.

Exclusive World Cup competition with VyprVPN

Win a PlayStation 4 + FIFA 18 with VyprVPN

If you've decided that a VPN is the best way to catch your chosen World Cup live stream but can't quite choose between the hundreds of providers out there, then our exclusive competition may sway you. VyprVPN has clearly got a case of football fever and is giving away a PS4 Slim (1TB) with a copy of FIFA 18 to one lucky winner. You won't find this competition anywhere else on the web - it's strictly exclusive to TechRadar readers - and if you don't take the top prize, five runners up will receive a free year of Vypr VPN instead. All you need to do is head to the competition page, complete the entry form and you'll be in the prize draw (full terms and conditions can be found on the competition page). It's an open goal!

Where else can I watch the World Cup using a VPN A VPN will enable you to watch every 2018 World Cup fixture from literally anywhere - even if it isn't being broadcast in that country. So that obviously includes all the competing countries and anywhere else on Earth you might be: Argentina, Australia, Belgium, Brazil, Colombia, Costa Rica, Croatia, Denmark, Egypt, England, France, Germany, Iceland, Iran, Japan, Mexico, Morocco, Nigeria, Panama, Peru, Poland, Portugal, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Senegal, Serbia, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Tunisia, Uruguay and many more!