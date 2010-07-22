Shuttle unveils SH55J2 barebones system

Shuttle has announced its latest barebones system, the SH55J2, with the Mini-PC platform offering support for Intel Core i3, Core i5 and Core i7 chips from Intel.

Shuttle is best known for its small PC offerings, and it has added the XPC Barebone SH55J2 to its range.

"From today, the SH55J2 brings you a Mini-PC platform which utilises all the features of the new Intel Core series - whether it is the integrated HD graphics chip, the turbo boost function or two and four CPU cores, explained Shuttle's release.

"The energy-efficient processor generation is ideally suited for Mini-PCs," the company added.

On top of an HDMI port, the SH55J2 also offers nine USB ports, an eSATA/USB combo connector, audio ports (analog and SPDIF), a Gigabit network interface, a PCI slot and a card reader.

The case has space for two 3.5-inch hard disks and a 5.25-inch optical drive.

Shuttle's recommended UK price is around £211 before VAT.