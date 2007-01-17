Konica Minolta's new high-speed colour laser

Konica Minolta has added a new series of high-speed laser printers to its product range.

The magicolor 5500 series can print monochrome pages at speeds of up to 35 pages per minute (ppm) and colour prints at 30ppm. It also prints banners sized up to 216 x 1,200mm.

It features a new 3-object segmentation and ASIC technology, which makes the printers able to differentiate between text, graphics and images, giving them the unique ability to maximise toner efficiency.

Konica Minolta said the printers' economy setting will save up to 50 per cent on toner "without compromising print quality when printing documents".

The magicolor 5500 series is available in two models: the magicolor 5570, priced at £1,175; and the magicolor 5550, which costs £910.