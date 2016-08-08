AMD's latest graphics cards are perfect for your budget build

AMD wowed us with its affordable VR-ready Radeon RX 480 graphics card but the chip maker isn't done with its mission to bring capable GPUs to the masses.

The Sunnyvale-based company has unveiled some new key details on two new GPUs, the Radeon RX 470 and Radeon RX 460. For starters the two cards will be released early next month with the RX 470 dropping on August 4 and the RX 460 following it just four days later.

As the leaks suggested, the Radeon RX 470 was designed for brilliant Full HD gaming. Equipped with 4GB of GDDR5 RAM and 32 compute units, the mid-range card delivers up to 4.9 teraflops of power. Users can also expect the GPU to operate at a base clock of 926MHz that can be boosted to 1,206MHz.

The AMD Radeon RX 470 is available now and it only costs $179 (about £136, AU$235) for solid Full HD gaming.

Bringing desktop graphics to laptops

The smallest card in AMD's newest batch of graphics cards, the Radeon RX 460 is less impressive but promises to power silky smooth E-Sports gaming experiences. The chip maker claims users can expect to play popular competitive games like Overwatch and Rocket League at 90+ frame rates even at 1080p with high settings turned on.

Although the Radeon RX 460 is only outfitted with up to 2/4GB of GDDR5 RAM and 15 compute units, it can hold its own with up to 2.2 teraflops of performance. What's even more impressive is AMD plans to stuff this card into a gaming laptops like the HP Omen.

This will be a lower energy version of the RX 460, but the company could also put the full fat desktop part into thicker machines and still only use up to 75-watts.

The AMD Radeon RX 460 is officially out now and it only costs $109 (about £84, AU$142) making it one of the most affordable ways to get into gaming right now.