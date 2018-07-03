Colombia vs England live stream: how to watch today's World Cup last 16 match online

It's not long to wait now to see who will be the eighth and final team to make the Russia 2018 World Cup quarter-finals - Colombia vs England is the last of the round of 16 ties, it couldn't be more tense and you can watch a free Colombia vs England live stream from anywhere in the world.

Live stream Colombia vs England - when and where This huge World Cup 2018 round of 16 game sees Colombia vs England on July 3 at the Spartak Stadium in Moscow, which holds nearly 45,000 people. It's today's late game at Russia 2018, so 9pm local time. That's 7pm BST or 1pm if you're reading this in Colombia. Elsewhere, you'll need to tune in at 2pm ET, 11am PT or 4am AEST in Australia Wednesday morning.

England started the 2018 FIFA World Cup given a very slim chance of getting very far in Russia, but that 6-1 Panama destruction and a Harry Kane hat-trick suddenly made them a very real threat in many peoples' eyes. Whether or not talisman James Rodríguez is available, Colombia are no one-man team either, with the likes of Juan Cuadrado and Radamel Falcao bringing the star power.

The last time it was Colombia vs England at a World Cup finals was twenty years ago, when Darren Anderton and, yes, a David Beckham free kick gave England a 2-0 win. But here at Russia 2018, it could easily be a different story. We just don't know which way this one is going to go.

Keep reading to discover how to live stream Colombia vs England - and, indeed, every World Cup 2018 match - no matter where in the world you are. Below we’ll tell you exactly how to watch on your TV, mobile device and it doesn't have to cost you a thing.

Use a VPN to watch the World Cup 2018 from anywhere for FREE

You don't have to miss a single minute of World Cup soccer - even if the country where you are isn't broadcasting certain games. Because every second of action is being shown somewhere (the UK, for example, is televising every game for free - see below), you can simply use a VPN to login to a region that is broadcasting the game. And it's really easy to do:

2. Connect to the appropriate server location

Simply open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location - it's super easy to do. If in any doubt, just head straight to the UK.

3. Go to the broadcaster's live stream or TVPlayer.com

If you know exactly what station you're hoping to catch the game on, then you don't need us any longer - head straight there. If you're not sure, just stick with TVPlayer.com in the UK. It will be showing all the games for free. You don't even have to sign up. Want to record the game and catch it in your spare time. TVPlayer Plus carries a £5.99 monthly fee but let's you 'record' up to 10 hours of TV to watch at your leisure. And you can take advantage of its 14-day free trial, too.

How to stream England vs Colombia live in the UK

We're guessing you probably know this by now, but kick-off is at 7pm BST and you can watch via television, online or the ITV Hub app for mobile devices - ITV has the rights to show this one on TV. If you're out of the country, on your summer hols perhaps (what were you thinking?) and want to get the UK broadcast, then it's very easy to download and install a VPN and then head over to TVPlayer.com to watch.

How to watch Colombia vs England: US live stream

Fox Sport is the official US broadcaster for World Cup soccer in the US and it's 2pm ET / 11am PT kick-off for Colombia vs England. If you don't have cable, you could always grab a free trial to another streaming service like Sling and Fubo and watch on there. The alternative is to use a VPN service to grab a live stream from another country's coverage. Scroll up and check out our instructions above.

How to live stream Colombia vs England in Canada

In Canada, CTV won the rights to show the FIFA World Cup 2018. That means cable users can watch on TV, online or via the CTV Go app. Logging in to another nation's broadcast is also a great option using a VPN following the instructions above.

How to watch England vs Colombia: live stream in Australia

Great news for Australians, along with Socceroos games, the semi-finals and finals, free-to-air SBS now has the rights to show all of the World Cup 2018 games, too. Not so great news - in the AEST time zone, kick-off is at 4am. And don't worry if you're out of the country and want to catch that SBS (or UK broadcast) as using a VPN will let you watch as if you were back at home.

How to watch England vs Colombia: New Zealand live stream

Unlike in the UK, you have to pay to watch the World Cup in New Zealand. Sky Sports have the rights locally. If you don't have Sky and don't want to subscribe just for the FIFA World Cup, then you could go for a VPN instead and tune into free coverage from another country.

Where else can I watch the World Cup using a VPN A VPN will enable you to watch every 2018 World Cup fixture from literally anywhere - even if it isn't being broadcast in that country. So that obviously includes all the competing countries and anywhere else on Earth you might be: Argentina, Australia, Belgium, Brazil, Colombia, Costa Rica, Croatia, Denmark, Egypt, England, France, Germany, Iceland, Iran, Japan, Mexico, Morocco, Nigeria, Panama, Peru, Poland, Portugal, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Senegal, Serbia, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Tunisia, Uruguay and many more!