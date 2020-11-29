Chelsea vs Tottenham live stream: how to watch the Premier League from anywhere today

Never less than a feisty encounter, today's Premier League showdown at Stamford Bridge sees both these bitter London rivals flying high. Spurs currently two points ahead of their hosts at the top of the table, but a win for Frank Lampard's Blues could see him them leap frog their North London rivals to take top spot in the EPL. Read on to find out how to live stream Chelsea vs Tottenham, no matter where you are in the world right now.

Adding extra spice to the mix, Spurs boss Jose Mourinho returns once again to the club where he established himself as a managerial force - the perfect final ingredient for tasty derby match this Sundasy.

Chelsea vs Tottenham live stream Like the lion's share of Premier League games, Chelsea vs Tottenham is available on Sky Sports in the UK today. Kick-off from Stamford Bridge is at 4.30pm GMT, which is 11.30am ET/8.30am PT in the US and 3.30am AEDT early Monday morning in Australia. If you don't have Sky, you can watch the game with a Now TV Sky Sports Pass - and take your preferred coverage with you wherever by adding a world class VPN to your squad.

Chelsea come into the match on a high, after Olivier Giroud's last-gasp strike helped the Blues to a 2-1 win over Rennes in the Champions League on Tuesday. And there's even more positive news for Blues boss Lampard with confirmation that US international Christian Pulisic is available for this crucial game, having missed the team's last five outings thanks to a hamstring injury.

As well as having two days less to recover from their European exploits, Spurs boss Mourinho has been dealt a major blow with the news that Toby Alderweireld is set to miss up to four weeks of action with a groin injury.

The Blues are on a six match win streak in all competitions, and despite trailing Spurs in the league, some sparkling attacking performances from Lampard's men puts them marginally in front as favourites for this mouth-watering derby.

Which team will take home the bragging rights this Sunday? There's only one way to find out. Here's how to get a Chelsea vs Tottenham live stream and watch all the Premier League from anywhere today.

Don't miss: how to live stream every Premier League game

How to watch Chelsea vs Tottenham from outside your country

If this match clashes with your holiday abroad, or you just can't make it to your living room when the game's on, you'll want a VPN so you don't miss it. This'll help you circumvent the geo-blocking that will try to stop you watching a Chelsea vs Spurs live stream in particular parts of the world.

So as Virtual Private Networks are a legal means of getting around this issue, and it's nice and easy to set one up. Here's how it's done.

Use a VPN to watch the Premier League from anywhere

ExpressVPN is the world's top VPN

We've tested all of the major VPN services and we rate ExpressVPN as the absolute best. It's compatible with loads of devices including iOS, Android, Amazon Fire Stick, PlayStation, Apple TV and such, and we found it secure, speedy and simple-to-use. Another great perk is the fact that it comes with a 30-day money back guarantee and 3-months FREE, so you can see if it's right for you with no strings attached. Once you've downloaded the software, just follow the prompts to install it then select the location you want to relocate your IP address to - it really is that easy. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

How to watch Chelsea vs Tottenham: live stream the Premier League match in the UK

This huge match will be shown exclusively on Sky Sports on the Premier League and Main Event channels. The game will kick-off at a fan-free Stamford Bridge at 4.30pm GMT, with coverage starting 30 minutes earlier. But if you don't fancy being locked in to a long, expensive contract, consider the more flexible streaming option, Now TV. A Now TV Sky Sports Pass gets you all 11 Sky Sports channels for as little as £9.99 a day. That said, stumping up the extra cash for a Now TV Monthly Pass is SO much better value, and it'll give you access to 30 days of the Premier League matches Sky has the rights to, plus a wide range of other sports like cricket and NFL. If you're outside the UK and want to watch your Premier League coverage at home, don't worry about geo-blockers by picking up an ExpressVPN trial for 30 days and follow the instructions above to safely live stream the action.

How to watch Chelsea vs Tottenham: live stream EPL soccer in the US without cable

NBC is the official US broadcaster for the 2020/21 Premier League season and its shows every match between linear TV coverage and new streaming service, Peacock. Peacock is where you can tune into Chelsea vs Spurs, with the game kicking off at 11.30am ET/8.30am PT. You'll need to sign up for the Peacock Premium tier, but it costs just $4.99 a month, offers a FREE 7-day trial, and boasts 175 exclusive matches this season in addition to loads of other great content. Best of all, signing up for Peacock Premium is easy - it only takes a few seconds and some basic details to get up and running, even accepting internationally recognized payment platform PayPal for added convenience. Peacock Premium replaces NBC Sports Gold as NBC's Premier League streaming option for the new season, while games that are aired on linear TV can also be watched affordably without cable - courtesy of great value over-the-top streaming service Sling, and better still there's a FREE trial option. If you subscribe to this or any other streaming service and find yourself unable to access it because you're out of the country, remember that you can use a VPN to tune into your usual coverage just like you would at home. Of the many options, we rate ExpressVPN as the best of the best.

Related: how to watch an NFL live stream this weekend

FREE Chelsea vs Tottenham live stream: how to watch the game online in Canada

Streaming service DAZN is the sole rights holder for live Premier League matches this season in Canada and shows every single match, including Chelsea vs Spurs, with kick-off scheduled for 11.30pm ET/8.30am PT. Better still, there's a 1-month FREE trial deal that will allow you to watch DAZN and a good chunk of the 2020/21 Premier League season absolute free! If you decide to keep DAZN, you'll pay $20-a-month or an annual subscription of $150 for all the games plus Champions and Europa League action, every NFL game, and much more. DAZN is a great option for anyone wanting to watch the Premier League from Canada. It's a slick service with comprehensive Premier League coverage and a range of handy apps for iOS and Android mobile devices as well as Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Chromecast, Apple TV, and most modern Smart TVs. Signing up is also really easy, with DAZN accepting internationally recognized online payment platform PayPal for added convenience. DAZN is one of the best ways for cord cutters to watch Chelsea vs Spurs anywhere in the world. Canadians outside of the country can follow the VPN route above and tune in with a DAZN login all the same.

How to watch a Chelsea vs Tottenham live stream in Australia

Optus Sports has a three-year deal with the Premier League meaning it now has exclusive rights to show every single fixture live – that means it's the place to watch Chelsea vs Spurs Down Under. The game kicks off at 3.30am AEDT in the early hours of Monday. You can stream Optus Sport coverage via your mobile, PC or tablet, and can also access the service on Fetch TV, Chromecast or Apple TV. Anyone who isn't already signed up to the Optus telecommunications network can also take advantage of monthly subscriptions to Optus Sport and watch all the games live. The service is available for AUS$15 per month and can be accessed via Google Play or the App Store. If you're outside Australia and want to tune in to Optus Sport, you can use one of the best VPNs and watch the coverage from another nation.

How to watch a Chelsea vs Spurs live stream in New Zealand

Streaming service Spark Sport has the rights to show the EPL in New Zealand again for the 2020/21 season. It also offers a 1-month free trial so you can watch Chelsea vs Spurs at no extra cost. Kick-off is scheduled for 5.30am NZDT on Sunday morning. Once that's expired, you'll get coverage of Premier League games this season for the reasonable price of $24.99 a month. As well as the EPL action, you also get a bevvy of Black Caps and England cricket matches, NBA basketball action from the US, and F1 racing. Spark Sport is available via web browsers on your PC or Mac, plus Apple and Android mobile devices, Chromecast, Apple TV, selected Samsung, Sony, Panasonic and LG TVs, and select Freeview streamers. Spark Sport might not win any design awards any time soon, but it's good value, straightforward, and offers Premier League fans everything they need to watch the EPL without cable.

How to watch Chelsea vs Tottenham in India: live stream the EPL game

Star Sports subscribers in India, you're in luck! You can watch Chelsea vs Spurs, and the rest of the 2020/21 season, live - either via the Star Sports TV channels or by getting a Disney+ Hotstar Premium streaming subscription from just 299 rupees a month. That includes everything that's great about Disney Plus - Marvel! Pixar! The Simpsons! Hamilton! Mulan! More! - as well as all of Hotstar's content. Chelsea vs Liverpool starts at 10pm IST on Sunday night. Those of you wanting to live stream games on the move will need to use the Hotstar app - available via the web, Android, iOS, and Apple TV.