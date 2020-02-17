Chelsea vs Manchester United live stream: how to watch Premier League 2020 football online from anywhere

With the news last week that Manchester City are set to banned from the Champions League, this showdown at Stamford Bridge has now taken on extra significance. Which is why you'll inevitably be eager to see how to live stream Chelsea vs Manchester United, no matter where in the world you are today.

Chelsea vs Man United live stream - where and when Today's game takes place at the Stamford Bridge in west London, with kick-off at 8pm GMT in the UK. So that's a 3pm ET, 12pm PT in the US, and 7am AEDT on Tuesday morning for those looking to tune in from Down Under.

Where Man United's top four campaign looked all but over, their noisy neighbours punishment means a win tonight would leave them just two points behind fifth place Spurs. For fourth place Chelsea it's now a case of protecting what they have - there's now the very real chance of not just qualifying for the Champions League, but maintaining their position will likely ensure they skip the qualification rounds.

Chelsea come into the game off the back of two draws on the spin, the most recent being a hard-fought 2-2 stalemate with Leicester.

United are now on a run of three games with out a win and look to be missing Marcus Rashford badly, having not scored since the striker sustained his back injury. The good news for the Reds is that Nemanja Matic will return from his one-game ban.

The winter break wasn't quite long enough, however, for Chelsea star Christian Pulisic, who looks set to be unavailable for this match.

Tonight's match promises to be vital one for both sides, and you can watch all of the action as it happens by checking out our Chelsea vs Manchester United live stream guide below.

If you're abroad this weekend but still want to watch your home coverage, you'll need a VPN to do so. That's because your normal coverage will be geo-blocked. It's really easy to do and stops you having to tune in to some dodgy stream you've heard about on Reddit.

A VPN is perfect for this as it allows you to change your IP address so you appear to be in a completely different location. We've tested hundreds of VPNs and can recommend ExpressVPN as the best VPN service currently available.

How to stream Chelsea vs Man United live in the UK

Chelsea vs Man United will be shown exclusively live in the UK on Sky Sports Premier League with coverage beginning at 7pm on Monday evening. If you're not already a Sky subscriber, don't despair as there is also a way to watch without having to pay lots in a contract. You can get all the Sky Sports channels with a Now TV sports pass for £9.99 for a day. But its £20 a month special offer for the next half a year is clearly the best value at the moment, and allows you access even more of the Premier League football season, too. if you're not in the UK but want to catch up with any of the Sky coverage, then you'll need a VPN to relocate your IP to the UK and get around the region restrictions. Just follow those instructions above.

How to watch Chelsea vs Manchester United US live stream

NBC is the official US broadcaster for the 2019/20 season and kick-off for this game is at 3pm ET, 12pm PT with live coverage on NBCSN. If you don't have cable then you can tune in on streaming services such as Sling and Fubo (all of which have a free trial).

How to watch a Premier League live stream in Canada

Streaming service DAZN is the sole rights holder for live Premier League matches this season in Canada. The network is set to show all 380 fixtures live including this big game, and is offering a one-month free trial, followed by a rolling $20-a-month or annual subscription of $150. The dedicated DAZN app is available for iOS and Android phones and tablets, as well as Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Chromecast, Apple TV plus most modern Smart TVs. Kick-off in Canada is at 3pm ET, midday PT Of course, if you are outside Canada, you can follow the VPN route above and tune in with a DAZN log-in all the same.

How to live stream Chelsea vs Man United in Australia

Optus Sports now has exclusive rights to show every single Premier League fixture live – yep, all 380 of them including this game between Chelsea vs Man United. Aussies can stream Optus Sport coverage via their mobile, PC or tablet, and can also access the service on Fetch TV, Chromecast or Apple TV. Those who aren't already signed up to the Optus telecommunications network can also take advantage of monthly subscriptions to Optus Sport and watch all the games live. The service is available for AUS$15 per month and can be accessed via Google Play or the App Store. If you're outside Australia and want to tune in to Optus Sport, you can use one of our favorite VPNs above and watch the coverage from another nation. Kick-off in Australia is at 7am AEDT on Tuesday morning.

How to watch Chelsea vs Man United: New Zealand live stream

Streaming service Spark Sport has won the rights to show the EPL in NZ, and you can watch this game live, with kick-off at 8am on Tuesday morning. Spark has the rights to show all 380 games live and is offering a one-month free trial, with access after that period priced at $19.99 a month. Spark Sport is available via web browsers on your PC, plus Apple and Android phones and tablets. You can also watch on Chromecast and selected Samsung TVs, with plans to make the app available on Apple TV and Smart TVs later in the year. If you're outside New Zealand and want to watch the coverage from Spark Sport, you can use one of our favourite VPNs above and watch the coverage from another nation.

How to live stream Chelsea vs Manchester United in India

Star Sports is the place to tune in for Premier League games in India and this match between Chelsea vs Manchester United kicks off at 1.30am New Delhi time in the early hours of Tuesday morning. You've probably guessed the alternative by now - get yourself a VPN to change your IP and tune in to a live streaming service from another country.