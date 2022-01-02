Chelsea vs Liverpool live stream: how to watch Premier League from anywhere today

Audio player loading…

Having branded it 'stupid' to think Chelsea can compete for this season's title following their poor recent run, Thomas Tuchel's Blues come up against a Liverpool side side today that are also fighting to keep pace with leaders Man City. Read on to find out how to watch Chelsea vs Liverpool online and get a Premier League live stream, no matter where you are in the world today.

Chelsea have slipped to four draws in their last five home league matches, and now find themselves eight points behind Pep Guardiola's front runners. The run of poor form has coincided with the West London club's absentee list lengthening to unmanageable numbers, with Reece James suffering a nasty-looking hamstring injury and Andreas Christensen picking up a back problem during their 1-1 draw against Brighton in midweek.

With several players still out due to Covid isolation plus a storm surrounding an interview given by Romelu Lukaku that saw the Belgian striker make known his dissatisfaction at the club, it marks the first choppy period for Tuchel since taking the helm at Stamford Bridge.

A visit from his German counterpart's side is therefore less than welcome, but Jurgen Klopp - also unable to make the trip to the capital thanks to Coronavirus - and his men have issues of their own to contend with.

Currently third behind their hosts with a one point gap but a game in hand, the Reds fell to only their second Premier League defeat of the 2021-22 campaign last Tuesday against Leicester in a match which saw their normally reliable front line unable to find the net for the first time in all competitions this season.

It's a crucial game, with a defeat for either side likely to provide a hammer blow to their title hopes, so follow our guide to get a Chelsea vs Liverpool live stream and watch the Premier League online from anywhere this weekend.

How to watch Chelsea vs Liverpool from outside your country

If you're abroad right now and struggling to tap into your local coverage of the game, you'll want a VPN. This'll help you circumvent the geo-blocking that will try to stop you watching a Chelsea vs Liverpool live stream in particular parts of the world.

They're a useful means of getting around this issue, are cheap, and easy to set-up as well.

Use a VPN to watch Chelsea vs Liverpool from anywhere

exclusively on Sky Sports This fixture will be shown exclusively on Sky Sports via its Premier League and Main Event channels. The game is set to kick-off in front of an expected capacity crowd at Stamford Bridge at 4.30pm GMT, with coverage of the game starting at 4pm GMT. Sky customers with a Sky Sports subscription can watch this game on the go on mobile devices via the Sky Go streaming service, which has dedicated apps for iOS, iPad and Android devices along with Xbox and PlayStation consoles. If you want to sign up, you can check out our dedicated guide to Sky TV deals and packages for today's best prices. If you don't fancy being locked in to a long, expensive contract, consider the more flexible streaming option, Now, (formerly Now TV). Those outside the UK wanting to watch their Premier League coverage like they would at home needn't worry about geo-blockers, either - as they can just pick up an ExpressVPN trial for 30 days and follow the instructions above to safely live stream the action.

How to watch EPL online in US without cable

Sling TV NBC is the official US broadcaster for the 2021/22 Premier League season and will be showing every match. You can tune in to Chelsea vs Liverpool via NBCSN if you have it as part of your cable plan, with the game kicking off at 11.30am EDT / 8.30am PDT. If you want a more comprehensive OTT streaming service, Sling TV is reasonably priced and includes NBCSN as part of its Blue package. The usual cost is $35 a month, but there's an introductory offer in place that gets you a full month of access for only $10. If you subscribe to Sling or any other US streaming service and find yourself unable to access coverage because you're out of the country, remember the VPN solution outlined above - of the many options, we rate ExpressVPN as the best of the best.

FREE Chelsea vs Liverpool live stream: how to watch Premier League online in Canada

DAZN Streaming service DAZN is the sole rights holder for live Premier League matches the 2021/22 season in Canada and will be showing every single match, including Chelsea vs Liverpool, with kick-off scheduled for 11.30am EDT / 8.30am PDT. DAZN, can be had for $20-a-month or an annual subscription of $150 and will have you covered for all Premier League games plus Champions and Europa League action, as well as every NFL game, plus much, much more. DAZN is a great option for anyone wanting to watch the Premier League from Canada. It's a slick service with comprehensive Premier League coverage and a range of handy apps for iOS and Android mobile devices as well as Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Chromecast, Apple TV, and most modern Smart TVs.

How to watch Chelsea vs Liverpool: live stream Premier League game in Australia

Optus Sport Optus Sport has exclusive rights to show every single Premier League fixture this season live in Australia – so it's the place to watch Chelsea vs Liverpool in the land Down Under. The game kicks off at 3.30am AEDT in the early hours of Monday morning. You can stream Optus Sport coverage via your mobile, PC or tablet, and can also access the service on Fetch TV, Chromecast or Apple TV. Anyone who isn't already signed up to the Optus telecommunications network can also take advantage of monthly subscriptions to Optus Sport and watch all the games live. The service is available for $14.99 per month and can be accessed via Google Play or the App Store. If you're outside Australia and want to tune in to Optus Sport, you can use one of the best VPNs and watch the coverage from another nation.

How to watch Chelsea vs Liverpool live stream in New Zealand

Spark Sport Streaming service Spark Sport has the rights to show the EPL in New Zealand again for the 2021/22 season. It also offers a 1-month free trial so you can watch Chelsea vs Liverpool at no extra cost. Kick-off is scheduled for 5.30am NZDT on Monday morning. Once that's expired, you'll get coverage of Premier League games this season for the reasonable price of $24.99 a month. As well as the EPL action, you also get a bevvy of Black Caps and England cricket matches, NBA basketball action from the US, and F1 racing. Spark Sport is available via web browsers on your PC or Mac, plus Apple and Android mobile devices, Chromecast, Apple TV, selected Samsung, Sony, Panasonic and LG TVs, and select Freeview streamers. Spark Sport might not win any design awards any time soon, but it's good value, straightforward, and offers Premier League fans everything they need to watch the EPL without cable.

Chelsea vs Liverpool: live stream Premier League action online in India