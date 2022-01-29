Cheap Super Bowl TV deals at Amazon: smart Fire TVs starting at just $119.99

If you're looking to snag a cheap Super Bowl TV deal this weekend, then you're in luck. Amazon is discounting a range of smart Fire TVs with prices starting at just $119.99, and we've rounded up the best deals for you below.



Amazon's cheap Super Bowl TV deals include the Fire TV experience, which allows you to stream movies and TV shows from apps like Netflix, Disney Plus, Prime Video, and more. The Fire TVs also feature a handy voice remote with Amazon Alexa so you can use your voice to launch apps, search for titles, play music, and control compatible smart home devices.



See today's best Super Bowl TV deals from Amazon below with a range of prices and sizes from brands like Toshiba and Insignia. Amazon's offers include record-low prices, so if you see a deal you like, we recommend taking advantage now before it's too late.

Cheap Super Bowl TV deals at Amazon

Insignia 24-inch Smart HD Fire TV: $169.99 $119.99 at Amazon

Save $50 - If you're looking for a smaller budget set, Amazon has this Insignia 24-inch HD TV on sale for just $119.99. While this isn't the lowest price we've seen (just $20 more than the record-low), it's the best deal you can find right now and not a bad price for an HD TV with the Fire OS and a handy Alexa voice remote.

Amazon Fire TV 50-inch 4-Series 4K UHD Smart TV: $469.99 $329.99 at Amazon

Save $140 - This mid-size Super Bowl TV deal from Amazon is slashing $140 off the price of the 2021 50-inch 4K TV. That brings the price down to a record-low price of $329.99. A fantastic value, the 50-inch set includes 4K HD resolution, the Fire TV OS, and an Alexa voice remote.

Amazon Fire TV 55-inch 4-Series 4K UHD Smart TV: $519.99 $379.99 at Amazon

Save $140 - You can grab Amazon's all-new 55-inch 4K Fire TV on sale for just $379.99. That's a massive $140 discount and the lowest price we've seen. The 55-inch 4K TV is packed with premium features such as 4K Ultra HD, HDR 10, and Dolby Digital Plus and has the Fire operating system built right in for easy streaming.

Insignia 50-inch F50 Series Smart 4K QLED Fire TV (2021): $599.99 $429.99 at Amazon

Save $170 - Amazon's Super Bowl TV deals include the all-new Insignia 50-inch QLED TV that's on sale for just $429.99. Not only will you get a 4K image with Quantum Dot technology, but the Insignia set also includes smart capabilities with Amazon Alexa built-in for hands-free control. This is the best deal you can find right now and an incredible price for a QLED TV.

All-New Toshiba 55-inch 4K UHD Smart Fire TV (2021): $799.99 $529.99 at Amazon

Save $270 - Amazon is offering a massive $270 discount on the all-new Toshiba 55-inch 4K Fire TV. Packed with premium features, the 2021 set includes Dolby Vision HDR and HDR10, DTS Virtual: X, and the Fire operating system for seamless streaming.

Insignia 65-inch 4K UHD Smart Fire TV (2020): $569.99 $539.99 at Amazon

Save $30 - This Insignia 65-inch 4K smart TV is on sale for $539.99 at Amazon's Super Bowl TV sale. The 65-inch display features an Alexa voice remote and the Fire TV OS so you can seamlessly stream from apps like Netflix, Hulu, Disney Plus, and more.

