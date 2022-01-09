Chargers vs Raiders live stream: how to watch NFL Sunday Night Football online

Audio player loading…

The Chargers vs Raiders live stream is the final game of week 18 and the regular season, and what a showdown it promises to be, as AFC West rivals Los Angeles and Las Vegas compete in their own mini-Super Bowl, with the winner going through to the playoffs and the loser going on an early vacation. It's make or break time, so read on as we explain how to get a Chargers vs Raiders live stream and watch NFL Sunday Night Football online from anywhere.

Last weekend, the Raiders pulled off a feat that nobody else has in the league this season: beat the Colts when Jonathan Taylor tops 100 yards. It was a spectacular way to stay in contention, but all of their backs-against-the-wall heroics will be for nothing if they lose today.

Missing out on the playoffs would be desperately disappointing for Justin Herbert, who started off the season in phenomenal form, but inconsistency has cost them dearly, with the Bolts unable to stack victories since week 5.

It could be a tough day for Derek Carr and Justin Herbert, with the Raiders and Chargers boasting two of the league's meaner pass defenses, so Josh Jacobs - who's been struggling with injury - and Austin Ekeler are going to have to come to the party.

The winner takes it all, and you can follow our guide for how to watch the Chargers vs Raiders online and get an NFL live stream wherever you are in the world right now.

How to watch Chargers vs Raiders from outside your country

If you've mismatched a holiday or you're away on business and you want to watch your country's coverage from abroad, then you'll need to use a VPN. This will help you dial in to a location back in your home country to avoid geo-blocks and regain access to the content and services you already pay for back home.

A VPN is generally perfect for this as it allows you to change your IP address so you appear to be in a completely different location when the big game is on.

Use a VPN to live stream Chargers vs Raiders from anywhere

How to watch Chargers vs Raiders: live stream NFL in Canada

TSN Tonight's Chargers vs Raiders game kicks off at 8.20pm ET / 5.20pm PT, and it's being televised by TSN and CTV, both of which also offer streaming access either on a standalone basis or at no extra cost for subscribers. However, Canadian NFL fans are some of the the luckiest in the world, as streaming service DAZN is showing the Chargers vs Raiders along with every single game of the 2021/22 season, right the way through to the Super Bowl. And it's an absolute bargain - DAZN costs just CAD$20 a month or $150 a year. Not only do you get every single NFL game, including NFL Game Pass and RedZone access, but DAZN's also the exclusive Canadian streaming home of Premier League and Champions League soccer! It also comes with support for iOS, Android, Apple TV, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Roku, Xbox One, PS4, and laptop/PC streaming (including Mac devices).

Chargers vs Raiders live stream: how to watch NFL online in the UK

Sky Sports The Chargers vs Raiders game is being aired in the UK on Sky Sports, with kick-off set for 1.20am GMT on Sunday night/Monday morning. The network shows at least five games a week on its dedicated Sky Sports NFL channel, and offers access to the live RedZone highlights show each Sunday. If you don't have Sky Sports as part of your TV package, Now TV will let you stream everything it has to offer without locking you into a lengthy contract. A great option for die-hard fans is the NFL Game Pass, which is showing every game of the season live. A subscription costs £14.99 a week or a much better-value £34.99 for the rest of the season, after a 7-day FREE trial. Not in the UK but still want to catch the action? Use a VPN to live stream NFL as if you were at home. This also lets you get around any blackout restrictions that sometimes apply to games.

How to watch Chargers vs Raiders FREE: live stream NFL in Australia