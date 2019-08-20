Canon EOS 90D official marketing video leaked, confirming rumored specs

There has been a lot of chatter about Canon announcing a successor to the EOS 80D for a while now, with the specs for the rumored EOS 90D leaking in bits and bobs since May 2019.

However, the discovery of the official promo video by the eagle-eyed people at Canon Rumors has now given us a darn good look at the upcoming snapper. The video is a minute-and-a-half long and reveals not just the physical design of the EOS 90D, but the major specs that it will boast, confirming much of what we’d heard previously.

Replacing both the EOS 80D and the EOS 7D Mark II (the latter has long been rumored to be the last of its kind), the 90D is slated to become Canon's next APS-C flagship, getting a welcome bump in resolution over both older snappers.

The promo video confirms the 90D will house a 32.5MP APS-C sensor alongside a Digic 8 imaging engine – also giving it a speed boost over both its predecessors – and will boast 10fps burst speeds and 4K video capabilities at up to 30fps.

The video also reveals that the viewfinder will have 100% frame coverage, with a 45-point cross-type autofocus (AF) system. Canon has installed face detect technology in the 90D and its excellent Dual Pixel AF will come with eye detection when using Live View.

We also learn from the video that the camera will be dust- and weather-sealed, and will be compatible with the BG-E14 battery grip (just like the EOS 80D and the EOS 70D).

The EOS 90D is rumored to be announced on August 28, along with (possibly) the EOS M5 Mark II and the M6 Mark II APS-C mirrorless cameras. If that’s true, there’s only a week to wait before we know for sure, and we’ll bring you the news as soon as we hear more.