Canon EOS-1D X Mark III rumored to arrive in 2019

It’s been well over two years since Canon launched the EOS-1D X Mark II for pro-level sports photographers. At the time, it broke new ground by offering 4K video capture in a stills-oriented DSLR for the first time, but given that it’s now getting on in age, it’s exciting to hear whispers about a successor on the horizon.

Canon is rumored to be working on the EOS-1D X Mark III, which could launch in 2019. The last time the popular camera manufacturer revealed a full-frame professional camera was the EOS 5D Mark IV back in August 2016.

Facing competition

By the time the third iteration of the EOS-1D X arrives next year, Canon would have had three years to perfect the tech powering the snapper.

With rumors rife that Nikon would be launching two full-frame DSLRs in the coming year as well – the D760 to replace the aging D750 and a more expensive D6 – the pressure is now on Canon to deliver the best in the EOS-1D X Mark III.

However, with manufacturers now shifting their focus to mirrorless cameras, there's every chance that the EOS-1D X Mark III might be the last of its kind from Canon.

The Japanese multinational is already rumored to be working on a super high-res follow-up for its already-popular EOS R digital single-lens mirrorless (DSLM) snapper, but we are hoping that there’s a successor to the excellent EOS 5D Mark IV before the line goes mirrorless.

While we have no word on any of the technical specifications we can expect to see in the EOS-1D X Mark III, CanonRumors suggests the upcoming camera will feature a brand-new sensor with revamped Dual Pixel autofocus technology.