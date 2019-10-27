Browns vs Patriots live stream: how to watch today's NFL football from anywhere

We’ve reached week 8 of the 2019-20 NFL season and this weekend you’ll get to see the Cleveland Browns go up against the New England Patriots. This is a game you won’t want to miss as the Patriots currently lead the AFC East and the Browns hold the second spot in the AFC North. Thankfully we’re here to make sure you catch every minute of today’s game and we’ll show you how to get a Browns vs Patriots live stream regardless of where in the world you are.

Cleveland Browns vs New England Patriots - when and where? The Cleveland Browns are set to take on the New England Patriots at the 60,000+ Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts. Kick-off time is set for 4.25pm local time, so that’s 1.25pm PT, 8.25pm GMT or 7.25am AEST.

The Patriots are going into today’s game with a perfect 7-0 record after winning every game they’ve played so far this season. During this week’s Monday Night Football, the team defeated the Jets 33-0 and Bill Belichick will likely be looking for another big win today. This season the Patriot’s defense has really shined and the team is allowing just 6.9 points per game. Will New England be able to remain undefeated?

The Browns will certainly have their work cut out for them during today’s game as the team has won just two games this season. They defeated the Jets 23-3 during week 2 and also managed to triumph over the Ravens 40-25 during week 4 but they lost their games against the Titans, Rams, 49ers and Seahawks. The Browns are going into today’s game well rested after their week 7 bye but will that be enough to stop the defending NFL champions?

Whether you’re a Browns fan in Cleveland, a Patriots fan in New England or just want to see two of the top teams in the AFC meet on the field, we’ll show you how to live stream the Browns vs Patriots from anywhere in the world so you don’t miss a single touchdown.

Watch the Browns vs Patriots game online from outside your country (or in a blackout)

Watching this game from the US, UK, Canada or Australia? We'll tell you how to catch the NFL game further down in the article.

But if you're somewhere else in the world - or if a coverage blackout is stopping you from watching in the US - then there's still a way you can live stream Browns vs Patriots online (and you don't even have to slum it with a grainy, illegal feed you've found on Reddit). Instead you could use a VPN - or Virtual Private Network - to change the IP address to one in a different state or country which does have a stream. And it's not even hard to do.

We've tested over 100 VPNs to try and settle on the best and we think that ExpressVPN is the undisputed champ. It's fast, secure and compatible with loads of devices (including Android, iOS, Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox, PlayStation, etc). You can even try it for 30 days for free. That's why Express takes all the plaudits. Sign up for ExpressVPN for 12 months now and you'll get 49% off the usual price as well as an extra 3 months FREE. Great value for such an excellent service. From there, you simply open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location - it's super easy to do. Choose any country showing a live NFL stream and watch as if you were in that country.

How to watch the Browns vs Patriots in the US

If you live in the US and have a television, you’ll be able to watch this NFL game live as it airs on CBS . The network will show the Browns vs Patriots at 4.25pm ET / 1.25pm PT. CBS will also stream today’s game on its own streaming service, CBS All Access which costs either $5.99 or $9.99 per month depending on whether you choose the option with or without commercials. Not interested in paying for an expensive cable TV subscription just to watch the NFL this season? Don’t worry as there are now a variety of different streaming services, all at different price points, to help you watch this game. To make things easier for you, we’ve listed a few of our favorite NFL streaming options below.

Can I watch with the NFL Game Pass?

Well it's a no and a yes. The NFL Game Pass in the US will only let you watch a replay of the game, but not the live action.

Interestingly, it's a different story with an International NFL Game Pass where all 256 regular season games are being shown absolutely live...shame you can't officially get access to that if you and your laptop's IP address is in the US.

Other ways cord cutters can stream NFL live online

Sling TV $40 per month - Sling TV splits its live NFL options across its $25 a month Blue plan and $25 a month Orange plan. By combining the two, you get a $10 dollar discount and access to Fox, NBC, ESPN and the NFL Network.

Hulu with Live TV $40 per month - Hulu with Live TV includes CBS, Fox, NBC and ESPN but does not come with NFL Network.

FuboTV $35 for the first month - FuboTV gives you the first month at a discounted rate but after that the price increases to $45 a month. The service includes CBS, Fox, NBC and the NFL Network but does not come with ESPN.

DirecTV Now $50 per month - DirecTV Now includes CBS, Fox, NBC, ESPN and for $5 extra you can add the NFL Network. However, with this service you can only watch football on local TV stations live.

YouTubeTV $40 per month - YouTubeTV gives you access to CBS, Fox, NBC and ESPN but just like with Hulu with Live TV, there is no NFL Network.

How to stream Patriots vs Browns live in the UK

If you’re a die-hard American football fan interested in watching every single game this season, then your first option should be NFL’s International Game Pass as it allows you to watch every regular season game for £143.99 or just 50p per game! Unfortunately it looks like Sky Sports won’t be showing the Patriots vs Browns this weekend so NFL Game Pass is your best bet to watch this game in the UK. Out of the UK this weekend? If geo-blocking is getting in your way of watching the NFL action then you could try downloading and installing a VPN as described further up the page. That will let you then change your IP address to the UK and watch as if you were sat back at home.

Get a NFL live stream in Canada for Free

Canadian NFL fans looking to watch the Browns vs Patriots can do so on TSN and the network will begin its coverage of today’s game starting at around 4pm ET / 1pm PT. If you’d prefer to stream the game online, on mobile or using your favorite streaming devices (Apple TV, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Roku, Xbox One and PS4), then the streaming service DAZN has you covered as it will also be showing today’s Browns vs Patriots game. It costs $20 a month or $150 per year but DAZN also has a FREE TRIAL available so you can test out the service for yourself.

Live stream Browns vs Patriots in Australia for FREE