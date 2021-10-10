Browns vs Chargers live stream: how to watch NFL online from anywhere

The 3-1 Browns face a Chargers team with an identical record in what will surely be the game of the afternoon. Both Justin Herbert and the Cleveland defense are on fire, while Baker Mayfield needs to prove himself, and that's often when he does his best work. Read on as we explain how to get a Browns vs Chargers live stream and watch the NFL online from anywhere.

Mayfield comes into this off the back of a couple of shockers, his pass accuracy all over the place, which means Odell Beckham Jr.'s return has fallen rather flat.

But the Browns are still winning thanks to their phenomenal defense and rushing game, the latter of which could run riot against a Chargers' rush defense that has looked suspect at times.

Herbert has blitzed the Chiefs and the high-flying Raiders over the past couple of weeks, but the Browns D is a different beast, and will provide a litmus test that could indicate just how far the reigning rookie of the year could take this Chargers team.

Follow our guide on how to watch the Browns vs Chargers online and get an NFL live stream wherever you are in the world right now.

More sports: how to watch a Premier League live stream

How to watch Browns vs Chargers from outside your country

If you've mismatched a holiday or you're away on business and you want to watch your country's coverage from abroad, then you'll need to use a VPN. This will help you dial in to a location back in your home country to avoid geo-blocks and regain access to the content and services you already pay for back home.

A VPN is generally perfect for this as it allows you to change your IP address so you appear to be in a completely different location when the big game is on.

Use a VPN to live stream Browns vs Chargers from anywhere

ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN

We've put all the major VPNs through their paces and we rate ExpressVPN as our top pick, thanks to its speed, ease of use and strong security features. It's also compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, as well as Android and iOS. Sign up for an annual plan now and get an extra 3 months absolutely FREE. And if you change your mind within the first 30 days, let them know and they'll give you your money back without a quibble. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days Once you've chosen and installed your VPN of choice, simply open the service's corresponding app, hit 'choose location', select the appropriate country, and you'll be able to watch the broadcast as if you were back at home.

Browns vs Chargers live stream: how to watch NFL in the US

Today's Browns vs Chargers game is being shown on CBS, with kick-off scheduled for 4.05pm ET / 1.05pm PT. If you haven't already got CBS as part of your cable package, you should know that it's also available on a streaming-only basis on Paramount Plus from just $4.99 a month after a 7-day FREE trial. How to watch Browns vs Chargers without cable In general though, we recommend fuboTV as the best way to watch NFL games without cable this season. The standard fuboTV plan costs $64.99 per month and includes Fox, CBS, NBC, ESPN and the NFL Network - all the channels you need to tune into every nationally televised NFL game in the 2021/22 regular season. Plus, you also get the benefit of the fact that fuboTV has a 7-day FREE trial.

How to watch Browns vs Chargers: live stream NFL FREE in Canada

Today's Browns vs Chargers game kicks off at 4.05pm ET / 1.05pm PT, and it's being televised by TSN, which also offers streaming access either on a standalone basis or at no extra cost for subscribers. However, Canadian NFL fans are some of the the luckiest in the world, as streaming service DAZN is showing it along with every single game of the 2021/22 season, right the way through to the Super Bowl. And it's an absolute bargain - DAZN costs just CAD$20 a month or $150 a year. Plus, the FREE 30-day DAZN trial lets you try before you buy - essentially meaning you can live stream Browns vs Chargers free of charge. Not only do you get every single NFL game, including NFL Game Pass and RedZone access, but DAZN's also the exclusive Canadian streaming home of Premier League and Champions League soccer! It also comes with support for iOS, Android, Apple TV, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Roku, Xbox One, PS4, and laptop/PC streaming (including Mac devices).

Browns vs Chargers live stream: how to watch NFL online in the UK

The Browns vs Chargers game kicks off at 9.05pm BST on Sunday evening, and you can tune in via the NFL Game Pass, which is showing every game of the season live. A subscription costs £14.99 a week or a much better-value £147.99 for the season, after a 7-day FREE trial. Sky Sports shows at least five NFL games a week but the Browns vs Chargers game isn't one of this week's featured matchups. And if you don't have Sky Sports as part of your TV package, Now TV will let you stream everything it has to offer without locking you into a lengthy contract. Not in the UK but still want to catch the action? Use a VPN to live stream NFL as if you were at home. This also lets you get around any blackout restrictions that sometimes apply to games.

How to watch Browns vs Chargers FREE: live stream NFL in Australia