Brazil vs Costa Rica live stream: how to watch today's World Cup football online

After an uninspiring draw against Switzerland, will we see Samba Boys kick-start their Russia 2018 World Cup against Costa Rica. There's sure to be a lot of talent on the field for Brazil vs Costa Rica and we know that people will be live streaming Brazil vs Costa Rica in their droves - so this page will tell you the best ways to do so and for absolutely no cost.

Live stream Brazil vs Costa Rica - when and where Brazil vs Costa Rica in Group E takes place on Friday, June 22. The venue is the impressive St Petersburg Stadium, holding 67,000 spectators. Kick-off is 3pm local time, so that's 1pm BST, 8am PT, 5am ET, 1pm AEST. You'll need to tune in at 9am in Brazil and 6am in Costa Rica.

Brazil will once again be hot favourites in this Group E clash, with a talent-rich squad expected to put on a show against Costa Rica. Hoping to pass a late fitness test,, Neymar will surely be influential in orchestrating Brazil's assault on the Costa Rican goal, but if the Paris St-Germain star is not firing (or not available) there are plenty of dangerous forwards to pick up the slack.

You wouldn't envy Costa Rica's rearguard going into this one, yet hearteningly for the Los Ticos, much of their strength lies in their organisation and defensive qualities at this World Cup. Giancarlo González of Bologna and Oscar Duarte of Espanol form a solid presence in the middle of the defence, while star of the squad, Real Madrid's Keylor Navas, will be hard to beat behind them.

Could we have another upset on the cards? Or is this Brazil side the real deal, and the Switzerland draw was a mere blip? You can find out with a free live stream of Brazil vs Costa Rica via one of the options outlined below. Don't forget you can stay across all live streams at the 2018 World Cup wherever you are in the world, courtesy of our World Cup watching guide.

Use a VPN to watch the World Cup 2018 from anywhere for FREE

You don't have to miss a single minute of World Cup soccer - even if the country where you are isn't broadcasting certain games. Because every second of action is being shown somewhere (the UK, for example, is televising every game for free - see below), you can simply use a VPN to login to a region that is broadcasting the game. And it's really easy to do:

2. Connect to the appropriate server location

Simply open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location - it's super easy to do. If in any doubt, just head straight to the UK.

3. Go to the broadcaster's live stream or TVPlayer.com

If you know exactly what station you're hoping to catch the game on, then you don't need us any longer - head straight there. If you're not sure, just stick with TVPlayer.com in the UK. It will be showing all the games for free. You don't even have to sign up. Want to record the game and catch it in your spare time. TVPlayer Plus carries a £5.99 monthly fee but let's you 'record' up to 10 hours of TV to watch at your leisure. And you can take advantage of its 14-day free trial, too.

How to stream Brazil vs Costa Rica live in the UK

Live coverage of Brazil vs Costa Rica in the UK will be broadcast by ITV. Kick-off is at 1pm, meaning strategic lunch breaks or covert live streaming will be the name of the game for those of us confined to the office. And then there's the ITV Hub app for tablet and mobile, too. To catch the UK broadcast if you're abroad, you'll need to download and install a VPN for the occasion. That will let you virtually change your IP address to somewhere in the UK, where you can then pick up the UK live stream on TVPlayer.com.

How to watch Brazil vs Costa Rica: US live stream

Fox Sport is the official US broadcaster for World Cup soccer in the US and it's a morning kick-off of for Brazil vs Costa Rica at 8am ET or 5am PT. If you don't have cable, you could always grab a free trial to another streaming service like Sling and Fubo and watch on there. The alternative is to use a VPN service to grab a live stream from another country's coverage. Scroll up and check out our instructions above.

How to watch Costa Rica vs Brazil: Canada live stream

In Canada, CTV won the rights to show the FIFA World Cup 2018. That means cable users can watch on TV, online or via the CTV Go app. Logging in to another nation's broadcast is also a great option using a VPN following the instructions above. Kick-off for Brazil vs Costa Rica is 8am EDT.

How to watch Brazil vs Costa Rica: Australia live stream

Free-to-air SBS has announced that it will now be showing all of the group games at the Russia 2018 World Cup. The official Australian broadcaster which will air the Brazil vs Costa Rica game at 10pm AEST. And don't worry if you're out of the country and want to catch that SBS (or UK broadcast) as using a VPN will let you watch as if you were back at home.

How to watch Costa Rica vs Brazil: New Zealand live stream

Unlike in the UK, you have to pay to watch the World Cup in New Zealand. Sky Sports have the rights locally. If you don't have Sky and don't want to subscribe just for the FIFA World Cup, then you could go for a VPN instead and tune into free coverage from another country. Kick-off in New Zealand is at midnight.

