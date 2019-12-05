Bose Headphone sale at Best Buy: save $50 on the Bose QuietComfort 35 II

If you're in the market for a quality pair of headphones, but don't want to pay full price, then you're in luck. Best Buy currently has some post-Cyber Monday price cuts on Bose's best-selling headphones, which include wireless over-the-ear and truly-wireless earbuds.



Best Buy's top headphone deal is the Bose QuietComfort 35 Headphones II on sale for $299.99. That's a $50 discount and the best price we've found today for the wireless headphones.



The Bose Quiet Comfort 35 II feature world-class noise cancelation technology with three different levels to fit any and all environments. As the name implies, the lightweight headphones offer a comfortable around-ear fit with pillow-like cushions that provide all-day comfort. The wireless headphones also work with Amazon Alexa and the Google Assistant so you can control your music, check the weather, and more completely hands-free.

Bose QC35 II: $349.99 $299.99 at Best Buy

Shop more of Best Buy's best Bose headphone deals below, and keep in mind these are limited-time offers, so you should take advantage now before it's too late.

Best Buy Bose headphone deals:

Bose SoundLink II: $229.99 $179.99 at BestBuy

Not only does the Bose SoundLink II deliver Bose's signature high-quality sound and comfort, but also a price tag that's affordable than many Bose headphones out there. This is the perfect Bose headphones for you if you're looking to save some money, with a battery life of up to 15 hours and 2-device pairing capability to boot.

Bose SoundSport Free: $199.99 $169.99 at BestBuy

If the subtle design of earbuds are what you're looking for, then Bose's wireless SoundSport Free headphones are a great candidate. They're affordable and tout Bose's excellent sound quality, so you know you're getting great value whether you need it for business calls and personal chats on the go or working out at the gym.

