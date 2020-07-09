Bose's QuietComfort 35 II noise canceling headphones get a $50 price cut at Amazon

If you're in the market for a quality pair of headphones, but don't want to pay full price, then you're in luck. Amazon has some fantastic deals on Bose noise canceling headphones, which include the best-selling Bose QuietComfort 35 II on sale for $299. That's a $50 discount and only $20 more than the 2019 Black Friday all-time low price.



Amazon also has a $50 price cut on the Bose SoundSport Free and you can snag the premium Bose Headphones 700 on sale for $379.



The Bose Quiet Comfort 35 II feature world-class noise cancelation technology with three different levels to fit any and all environments. As the name implies, the lightweight headphones offer a comfortable around-ear fit with pillow-like cushions that provide all-day comfort. The wireless headphones also work with Amazon Alexa and the Google Assistant so you can control your music, check the weather, and more, completely hands-free.



As we've mentioned above, this is the best price we've found for noise canceling headphones, and with Prime Day 2020 still up in the air, there's no guarantee you'll find a better.

Bose headphone deals:

Bose QC35 II: $349.99 $299.99 at Amazon

Bose is no stranger to great comfort and impressive sound quality, and the Bose QC35 II doesn't fall far from the tree. These wireless headphones also boast two levels of active noise cancellation, a 2-microphone system, and are on sale for $299.99.

Bose SoundSport Free: $249 $199 at Amazon

If the subtle design of earbuds are what you're looking for, then Bose's wireless SoundSport Free headphones are a great candidate. They're affordable and tout Bose's excellent sound quality, so you know you're getting great value whether you need it for business calls and personal chats on the go or working out at the gym.

Bose Noise Canceling Headphones 700: $399 $379 at Amazon

The Bose 700 headphones get a rare $20 price cut at Amazon. The Alexa-enabled headphones offer 11 levels of noise cancelling control and provide an impressive 20 hours of battery life.

